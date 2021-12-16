Trio of BC players announce college commitments at start of signing period

Football season may have drawn to a close, but recruiting never stops. While high school commitments receive their fair share of attention, Wednesday was also a big day for junior college football hopefuls, who are now free to sign with NCAA Division I and II schools as midyear transfers.
Several Bakersfield College players have already taken advantage of this opportunity; more will undoubtedly do so before the early period concludes on Jan. 15.
Brock Mather
Mather, who attended Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, was perhaps the top performer on a Renegades defense that came on strong late in the season. After a productive freshman season in 2019, he returned in 2021 to lead the team in tackles with 73. Mather forced and recovered two fumbles each and had a pick-six against San Bernardino Valley.
Now he will head up Highway 99 to join Sacramento State, which also signed Bakersfield High School’s Alex Rocha and Liberty High School’s Riley Hernandez to form a Kern-centric linebacker group. The Hornets went 9-3 last season at the Division I FCS level.
Steven Roland
Roland offered pressure off the edge as one of BC’s defensive ends in 2021, and posted one sack in an up-and-down season for the BC defensive line after having three in 2019. He was previously a standout at Garces Memorial High School.
Roland, who tweeted on Sept. 22 that he had an offer from Division I competitors Incarnate Word, is instead traveling to Kansas to join the Division II Pittsburg State Gorillas. They also brought in two other junior college prospects, including cornerback Kaydon Spens of Pasadena City, on Wednesday.
The Gorillas have won two titles but missed the playoffs at 8-3 in 2021.
Kaden Shelton
Fellow defensive lineman Shelton, a 6-foot-3, 280-pounder who attended Frontier High School, announced his commitment to Colorado State University—Pueblo on Wednesday. Shelton, who had posted about offers from four other Division II schools, recorded fifteen tackles and two sacks in 2021.
The Division II ThunderWolves, champions in 2015, went 6-5 this past season. They had success on the defensive line, where Texas Southern transfer Ike Onwuasoanya recorded 46 tackles with nine sacks and was named an Associated Press first-team All-American.
More college decisions are coming soon: Other BC players who have posted about football offers on social media include Braden Gordon, Jaydn Harris-Ervin, Isaac Jernagin, Isaiah Jernagin, Jaylan Lawson, Dylan Tooker and Cameron Williams.