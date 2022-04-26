Transfer duo reunites to power CSUB offense

Freshman roommates living together again their senior year isn’t that rare, but it certainly suggests a deeper connection than most roommate pairings.
Particularly when the reunion is at a completely different school 638 miles south.
James Bell and A.J. Miller were teammates on the Oregon Ducks baseball team for over a year before Bell left for Fresno City College. By summer 2021, they were both transferring, and rapidly realized they were targets of the same Big West coaching staff down in Bakersfield.
“I was building a relationship with them,” Bell said, “and so was A.J. … He committed I think the day before I did, and then we were like, ‘Let’s do this thing. It’ll be fun. Round 2.’”
The pair of Californian corner outfielders — Bell from Fresno, Miller from Petaluma — have brought an offensive spark to a Roadrunner squad that entered the season without a returning outfield starter. Now, along with center fielder Jashia Morrissey, they lead the team in batting average among qualifying players (two plate appearances per game, 75 percent of games played).
Miller has started every game for Cal State Bakersfield this season and has brought power to the No. 3 spot, with six home runs and a team-leading 11 doubles. Since his Feb. 27 debut, Bell has also been an everyday starter in left field for the Roadrunners, a versatile hitter with an .821 OPS who is tied for the team lead in walks.
For coach Jeremy Beard, it’s a case of two distinct approaches to baseball that have been similarly effective for CSUB. Miller, he noted, uses “mental books” — Beard read one of them — to help center himself.
“He’s just a tremendous student of the game, and student of life,” Beard said. “And James, he has a toughness, a grit, he’s more of the linebacker, fullback type — he’s ready to play baseball like a football player sometimes.”
Their success is all the more impressive considering they’re not necessarily playing their primary positions, Bell especially, and both still rank around the middle of the team in fielding percentage. Bell spent much of his career as a catcher by trade; Miller was the top first baseman in California coming out of high school, when he was a 37th-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics.
The two crossed paths long before Oregon, even, as teammates at NorCal Baseball under Rob Bruno.
“We played together in the summers, traveling in showcases and whatnot,” Miller said, “so I got to know him pretty well through that, and then (we) obviously both committed to Oregon, played in Medford.”
The connection helped them adjust when they were roommates in their freshman year with the Ducks.
“It definitely gave you an in,” Miller said, “already being friends and knowing him, it made that transition to college pretty easy, and it was cool to go through it with a friend.”
But Bell played in just nine games his first year with one hit, and by 2020 had decided to go back to Fresno, where he was familiar with the JUCO coaches and their program.
“I felt like that was a place where I was going to flourish and do what I could to get back here,” Bell said.
He started out fairly strong with the Rams, batting .286 with two home runs in 20 games before the pandemic shut him down. The following year, however, he was a force to be reckoned with at the plate, posting 28 hits in the month of May en route to a .430 season-long average.
In the meantime, Miller stuck around at Oregon, starting 10 games and making 36 appearances over three years, going just 4-for-51.
When the time came for them to seek a new home, both players quickly drew the attention of Beard and his staff.
Miller said he felt like he “had a little more in (him) as a player.” Beard said Miller had to make “quite a few adjustments” to his swing that he picked up quickly, as he’s become one of the team’s offensive leaders. There will be more challenges to come, as the Roadrunners sit smack in the middle of the Big West entering the toughest part of their schedule.
Bell has provided a bit of continuity to make the adaptation process just a bit easier.
“It’s pretty cool getting to go through it, like I said,” Miller said. “Our paths separated at one point, obviously, (but we) stayed friends.”