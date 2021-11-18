Torrecillas leads Highland to section girls cross country title

The Bakersfield Californian
Sophomore Mia Torrecillas and junior Lianna Guerra finished 1-2 to help the Highland girls cross country team capture the Central Section Division 3 championship on Thursday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Torrecillas finished the 5K course in 18:24.14, finishing more than 18 seconds ahead of her teammate Guerra (18:42.22). The two will be joined by Jasmine Vasquez (19th in 21:48.28), Lesslie Mireles (27th, 21:51.04) and Addison Johnson (70th, 23:36.43) at the CIF State Championships at the same location on Nov. 27.
Independence sophomore Trinity McLean placed third in the D-3 race with a personal-best 19:34.25 and qualified for the state meet as an individual, along with Liberty sophomore Nicole Bridges (19:07.71), who was seventh in the Division-2 race. The Patriots finished third as a team.
The Wasco girls team also advanced, finishing second to the Scots. The Tigers will be represented by Priscilla Raya (7th, 20:23.17), Ixchel Sanchez (20th, 21:33.97), Karly Perez (21st, 21:35.74), Brianna Moreno (47th, 22:50.79) and Ruby Macias (48th, 22:53.27).
The Frontier girls and boys teams each finished second in their respective divisions to advance to the state meet. The girls placed second in D-2, with Madison Gomez (11th, 19:51.93), Jaysi Reyes (23rd, 20:27.37), Abby Trujillo (25th, 20:40.54), Hailey Hirtz (26th, 20:41.26) and Cordelia Aguilar (32nd, 20:58.19).
The Titans boys team finished second in D-3. Jacob Perez led Frontier with a ninth-place finish in 16:36.35, followed by Elias Lopez (13th, 17:05.12), Hayden Herstad (18th, 17:24.58), Cole Wells (21st, 17:32.43) and Noah Garza (25th, 17:43.17).
East High’s Nathanael Rodriguez advanced to the state meet with a second-place finish (16:20.05) in Division 4.
There was scoring problems with Division 1 and 5 boys and Division 2 and 5 girls, and the official results were not available by presstime.