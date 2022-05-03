Top-seeded West boys tennis falls to Firebaugh in Division V semifinal

Emerson Reyes and Alfredo Flores posted clutch performances for West to help the Vikings stave off elimination, but it was only enough to prolong the season by a couple more hours.
With West trailing 4-1 after a series of early singles losses, Reyes fought off Firebaugh's No. 1 Mike Hernandez in a tightly contested second set, then pulled out a 10-5 tiebreaker to give the Vikings a chance to win with a doubles sweep.
But the Eagles took advantage of a mid-second-set slump from Mark Virtudazo and Oscar Cruz, with Emanuel Lopez and Adrian Ramirez sealing a 6-4, 6-4 victory to put the game out of reach and send No. 4 Firebaugh to the Division V section championship.
With the result confirmed, West and Firebaugh split the remaining matches to set the final margin at 6-3.
"It could have been over at the end of singles," West coach Robert Smith said, "but they fought hard to even get us into a position to where the doubles counted."
Fresh off an 8-1 victory over Woodlake last Wednesday, West found itself in a much more precarious position after three brisk wins from Firebaugh: Ramirez over Virtudazo 6-1, 6-1; Isaac Santoyo over Andres Acevedo 6-3, 6-1; and then Lopez over Ricardo Acevedo 6-2, 6-4, despite a comeback attempt that tied the second-set score at 3-3.
The only Viking to win his first set was Flores at No. 5, but Adam Ovalles came out firing, taking four of the first five games in the second set en route to a 6-2 win. The first-to-10 tiebreaker was a roller coaster in itself, with Flores opening up a big lead early before Ovalles narrowed the gap to 9-7, only for the Viking to put it away and cut the overall deficit to 3-1.
Pedro Verduzco pushed the Vikings to the brink of elimination with a slower, more methodical 6-3, 6-1 win over Cruz, but West lived to fight another day thanks to Reyes' late heroics. He trailed 5-2 in the second set before winning four straight games and eventually the entire match.
But the Vikings needed to be perfect the rest of the way to earn a championship berth, and their No. 3 pair dropped a quick 6-3 first set, then their No. 2 team lost a narrow lead in the first and couldn't get back on track in the second set.
And so Firebaugh punched its ticket to the section final, against the winner of Riverdale-Fresno Christian.
Smith said he was impressed with his players' effort, and glad they had gotten the chance at the D-V playoffs after a tough league schedule.
"We're fortunate, or happy, to be in the position we're in," Smith said, "to be in a division in which we could be competitive ... most of (the players) will be back next year, and we're already starting next year."