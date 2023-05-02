Top-seeded BCHS boys tennis dispatches Centennial, advances to D-II final

One year after claiming a CIF Central Section championship in Division III, the Bakersfield Christian boys tennis team has earned the opportunity to win another — this time one level higher.
The top-seeded Eagles took down No. 4 Centennial 6-3 in a semifinal Tuesday afternoon and will host either No. 3 Bakersfield or No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial for next Tuesday's Division II title match.
"We were pretty sure that we'd probably end up moving up to D-II this year, and so I challenged them last year at the end of the year that they got to get better," BCHS coach Rod Wallace said. "Almost every single one of the players attended a lot of clinics, some camps and stuff all over (the) summer, so they worked real hard for it."
The Eagles leaned heavily on the top of their lineup Tuesday, as Ryan Bashirtash, Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator cruised to dominant wins in the top three singles slots (6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-1; and 6-0, 6-1, respectively).
"It's nice, because you know, you walk on the court and you honestly believe that you're going to win all the top three," Wallace said. "So then you look at it, now you've got to win two out of the next ones, and we've been doing that throughout the year."
Wallace added that, of course, "it's never for sure," but there was little doubt in the high-ladder matchups Tuesday as all of the BCHS players jumped out to substantial early leads.
Lower down, the Golden Hawks created some more intrigue. At No. 6, Centennial's Alejandro Correa snatched a 3-0 lead in the first set over Beckham Rader (usually the No. 7 for BCHS) and held on to take the first frame 6-4. Rader led 3-2 in the second but Correa pulled ahead again and won the second 6-4 as well to give the Golden Hawks their first point.
In another back-and-forth two-set match, Josh Banducci nearly missed a chance to take a win at No. 4 singles over Agam Jawanda when, with a 5-4 lead in a decisive second set, he fell behind 40-15 in the 10th game. But he won four straight points to clinch the match.
With a 4-1 advantage, the Eagles needed to win at No. 5 to secure the victory and make doubles moot.
They had to wait a long while to learn their fate, as the two-hour battle between Bryan Tran and Landon Huff drew on far longer than any other match. In both sets, Tran jumped out to a 3-0 lead but Huff seemed to settle in over time. In the first, he narrowed Tran's advantage to 4-3 and eventually forced a 6-6 tie before losing 7-6; in the second, he claimed four straight games to go ahead and won 7-5.
With the momentum on his side, Huff scored five of the first seven points and took the tiebreaker 10-7.
Centennial could still win by sweeping doubles, but its hope was fleeting, as the top Eagle partnership of Duket and Cusator dominated their 6-0 first set against Huff and Ishaan Ghai. Huff and Ghai experienced a slight resurgence in the second set, meaning that BCHS had its No. 3 pairing of Bashirtash and Lukas Gatson earn the decisive point by beating Ismail Mussa and Darren Le 6-3, 6-0.
Duket and Cusator finished off their win before Centennial claimed a final consolation point with its best showing of the day, as Jawanda and Arshaan Dhaliwal took down Banducci and Eugene Mokri at No. 2.
Before the Eagles advance to the team final, they will first participate in the South Area individual tournament in Wasco beginning Friday. The bracket has not yet been posted on the section's website, but Wallace said that Bashirtash in singles and Duket/Cusator in doubles will be No. 1 seeds.
"I tell (Duket and Cusator), 'You got to compete, you got to go prove it,'" Wallace said. "'Last year you were (section) semifinalists in individual, in doubles, but this is a new year, and you got to prove that you can do it again.'"
After that, it's back to BCHS for Tuesday's team title match.
