Top-seeded BCHS boys tennis dispatches Centennial, advances to D-II final

One year after claiming a CIF Central Section championship in Division III, the Bakersfield Christian boys tennis team has earned the opportunity to win another — this time one level higher.

The top-seeded Eagles took down No. 4 Centennial 6-3 in a semifinal Tuesday afternoon and will host either No. 3 Bakersfield or No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial for next Tuesday's Division II title match.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

