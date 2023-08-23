20221126-bc-libertyfb

Cole O’Brien from Liberty searches for a teammate before making a pass during Friday’s championship game against San Joaquin Memorial. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Area high school football fans will have plenty of variety when choosing which game to attend starting Thursday with seven Kern County games on the schedule and another seven slated for Friday night.

Liberty will play its first game in town since capturing its first CIF State championship with a 48-20 victory over Pittsburg for the 1-A title at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.