Top area seniors set to play in Kern County basketball all-star game on Wednesday

There was plenty to be celebrated on the hardwood this season in Kern County.
Bakersfield Christian became the first area boys basketball team to win a Central Section Division I championship in 20 years.
Golden Valley and Highland won their first section titles in school history, with the Bulldogs winning the D-III boys crown and advancing the regional D-IV semifinals, and the Scots girls squad taking home hardware in D-V. Garces also won a section title, the Rams first in boys basketball since 2012.
On Wednesday, many of the top players from those teams will be in action on Wednesday night, along with the top local seniors for the Sixth Kern County All Star basketball games at Centennial.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with the girls game starting at 5:30, followed by the boys game.
In the girls game, the black team will be coached by West’s Noemi Frink and Deran Smith of Frontier, with Curt Wilson of Golden Valley and Independence’s Katie Davis coaching the white team.
The black team includes: Alexa Castorena-Echavarria, Christiana Belt and Samantha Ellison of West High, Frontier’s Grace Lipincott and Sabrina Works, Bakersfield High’s Erica Hayden and Madision Johnson, Stockdale’s Khari Grimes, Kyler Burris Garofalo and Shaelyn Turner, Dilan Cook and Savannah Salazar of Liberty, Mira Monte’s Valerie Cardenas, Ellie Esquer and Alondra Duran of East High, Foothill’s Yuliana Miranda Castaneda, Centennial’s Kaylee Golleher and South High’s Yariah Harris.
The white team includes: Sydni Morris and Aalaysia Blakely of Golden Valley, Bakersfield High’s Kyla Wandick, Alexis Killebrew and Mikenzy Willis, Arvin’s Leslie Medina, Gloribelle Narvaez and Yaneli Macias, Highland’s Amelia Ferguson and Leila Flores, Independence’s Jasmin Martinez and Ka Leyma McQueen, Natalie Herrera and Frachesca Ruiz of Shafter, Tehachapi’s Ashley Neaderbaomer and Alyssa Taylor, and Jordyn Musser of Centennial.
In the boys game, Team Black will be guided by North High coach A.J. Shearon and Bakersfield Christian’s Garrett Brown, with Centennial’s Stephon Carter coaching Team White, with an assist from Ruben Hill from North and Mira Monte’s Trey Dunham.
Team Black’s roster features: Jackson Tucker, Zach Hiebert and Quinnton Ocampo of Bakersfield Christian, North’s Noah Wright, Stephon Brooks of West, Stockdale’s Adeola Adekoba, Caleb Hamilton of Liberty, Bakersfield High’s Arnold Ochoa, Ruben Singh of Ridgeview, Wyatt Baldwin of Tehachapi, Ivan Hayden of Highland and Kaelan Deloney of Foothill. Golden Valley’s Markell Brooks was also selected, but will not play due to a knee injury.
Team White’s roster includes: Independence’s Cameron Brown, Erick Chaney of Bakersfield Christian, Centennial’s Blake Dibble, Malachi Hogg Madden and Ryan Patton, Mira Monte’s Michael Murcia Figueroa, Andre Jefferson of North High, East’s High’s Aaron Ramos, Damareyah Wafford of South, Ty Silva of Frontier and Golden Valley’s Jermaine Dabbs, Kemonte Jackson and J’len Slaughter. Independence’s Kyriaun Davis was also selected, but will not play due to an injury.