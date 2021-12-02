Toler's 28 points powers BCHS to second half comeback in BHS girls basketball tournament

Junior point guard Jordyn Toler poured in 28 points to help rally Bakersfield Christian to a 53-40 victory over Highland to highlight Day 2 of the Bakersfield High girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
Toler had 16 points in the second half, including an 8 for 10 performance from the free throw line, to help the Eagles (2-3) erase a six-point halftime deficit. Her teammate Alexis Bila added 14 points.
The Scots managed just 11 points in the second half after taking a 29-23 lead into the break. Highland made four 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes, including three in the first quarter, but the Scots did most of their damage in the second quarter.
Mia Ferguson had five of her team-high nine points in the period to lead a balanced Highland attack. Layla Linton finished with eight points, while Leila Flores added seven.
Highland (3-4), which dropped to 0-2 in the tournament, closed out the night against the host Drillers. Results of that game were not available by presstime.
BCHS, which is 1-1 in tournament play, will close things out with a 6:45 p.m. game Friday against Liberty.
Tehachapi 34, Liberty 33
The Warriors bounced back after a lopsided loss to Bakersfield High the night before and handed the Patriots their first loss of the season.
Ashley Neaderbaomer led a balanced Tehachapi attack with a team-high seven points. Eight different players scored for the Warriors, with Laura LaMonte and Trista Diefenderfer adding six points apiece.
Kaylee Batten had a game-high 11 points and Emma Fredricks added 10 to pace Liberty (4-1), which closes out tournament play against Bakersfield Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Tehachapi (2-1) plays Centennial at 3.