Thursday's SoCal Regional scoreboard: Garces boys soccer team advances to Division III final

So Cal Regional playoffs, second round
High school boys soccer
Division III
No. 2 Garces 1, No. 6 Fullerton-Sunny Hills 0: With three minutes left in regulation, Palmer Bank found Christian Chase, who headed in the game-winner for the Rams (20-1-1).
High school girls soccer
No. 1 Lakewood-Saint Joseph 2, No. 4 Bakersfield Christian 1
High school boys basketball
Division II
No. 13 Rancho Cucamonga 67, No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 65, OT
Division IV
No. 3 Golden Valley 84, No. 6 Atascadero 75
Division V
No. 6 Ontario-Chaffey 51, No. 3 Garces 44: Sophomore Louis Duarte scored a game-high 17 points and freshman Asher Garde added 10 for the Rams (14-20).
High school girls basketball
Division I
No. 4 Los Angeles-Windward 54, No. 5 Bakersfield 44
Division V
No. 1 Tujunga-Verdugo Hills 59, No. 9 Highland 51
Saturday’s So Cal Regionals
Boys soccer
Division III championship
No. 2 Garces at No. 1 San Diego-Francis Parker, 5
Boys basketball
Division IV semifinals
No. 3 Golden Valley at No. 2 San Diego-Scripps Ranch, 6