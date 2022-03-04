 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday's SoCal Regional scoreboard: Garces boys soccer team advances to Division III final

IMG-5536.JPG

Garces freshman Elijah Wade goes up for a shot against Ontario-Chaffey in Thursday night's SoCal Regional Division V boys basketball game.

 Courtesy of George Ayonayon

So Cal Regional playoffs, second round

High school boys soccer

Division III

No. 2 Garces 1, No. 6 Fullerton-Sunny Hills 0: With three minutes left in regulation, Palmer Bank found Christian Chase, who headed in the game-winner for the Rams (20-1-1).

High school girls soccer

No. 1 Lakewood-Saint Joseph 2, No. 4 Bakersfield Christian 1

High school boys basketball

Division II

No. 13 Rancho Cucamonga 67, No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 65, OT

Division IV

No. 3 Golden Valley 84, No. 6 Atascadero 75

Division V

No. 6 Ontario-Chaffey 51, No. 3 Garces 44: Sophomore Louis Duarte scored a game-high 17 points and freshman Asher Garde added 10 for the Rams (14-20).

High school girls basketball

Division I

No. 4 Los Angeles-Windward 54, No. 5 Bakersfield 44

Division V

No. 1 Tujunga-Verdugo Hills 59, No. 9 Highland 51

Saturday’s So Cal Regionals

Boys soccer

Division III championship

No. 2 Garces at No. 1 San Diego-Francis Parker, 5

Boys basketball

Division IV semifinals

No. 3 Golden Valley at No. 2 San Diego-Scripps Ranch, 6

Coronavirus Cases