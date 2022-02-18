Thursday's Central Section playoff scoreboard

Central Section playoffs
Boys basketball quarterfinals
Division I
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 71, No. 8 Clovis-Buchanan 55: Erick Chaney made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles.
No. 7 Fresno-Bullard 75, No. 2 Centennial 71: Rippen Gill had a team-high 21 points, Blake Dibble added 17 and four 3-pointers, and Jay Jay Jones scored 14 for the Golden Hawks, who finished 20-8.
No. 4 Clovis East 74, No. 5 Independence 53
Division II
No. 14 Frontier 73, No. 11 Fresno-Hoover 68: Sophomore Zykiar Henderson scored 29 points and Ty Silva added 21 for the Titans.
Division III
No. 1 Golden Valley 80, No. 8 Selma 43: Kemonte Jackson made seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and Jermaine Dabbs added 24 for the Bulldogs.
No. 14 Fresno-Roosevelt 67, No. 6 South 56: Damareyah Wafford scored a team-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half, Prince Ellis added 14 and Louie Gonzales had 11 for the Spartans.
Division IV
No. 1 Rosamond 71, No. 9 Kerman 53
No. 4 Porterville-Monache 65, No. 5 North 46
No. 2 Tollhouse-Sierra 67, No. 7 Desert 39
No. 14 Garces 62, No. 6 East 50: Sophomore Louis Duarte had a game-high 21 points, Isaiah Perry added 14 and Garrett Meek and Paul Pacheco scored 10 and nine, respectively for the Rams.
Division V
No. 13 Kennedy 47, No. 5 Visalia-Golden West 43
No. 10 Madera-Liberty 69, No.2 Highland 53
High school girls soccer
Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals
Division I
No. 2 Liberty 2, No. 7 Clovis 0
No. 3 Clovis North 4, No. 6 Bakersfield 1
No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan 5, No. 8 Stockdale 0
Divisions II
No. 5 Centennial 2, No. 4 Clovis East 1: Analisa Alexander tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick and Victoria Sandoval scored the game-winner off a pass from Ryann Tucker for the Golden Hawks.
No. 2 San Luis Obispo 1, No. 10 Garces 1, SLO wins 3-1 in PKs: Senior Stevie Reynolds scored the Rams’ lone goal.
Division III
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 13 Hanford-Sierra Pacific 0
No. 3 Highland 1, No. 11 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 0
Division IV
No. 2 Santa Maria 3, No. 7 Golden Valley 2
Division V
No. 5 Dinuba 2, No. 4 Arvin 0
No. 3 Bishop Union 7, No. 6 Tehachapi 2
Division VI
No. 11 North 1, No. 3 Rosamond 0