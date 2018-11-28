When: 10 :30 a.m.
Where: Rabobank Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Reign record: 7-7-2-1
Condors record: 9-7-0
Series: Bakersfield is 1-0
Notes: This is the annual Field Trip Day game. More than 7,000 students from Kern, Kings and Tulare counties will be attending … Condors winger Cameron Hebig leads the team scoring with 15 points, including a team-high nine goals. The nine goals also leads all AHL rookies. Rookie Tyler Benson is second in points with 14 … The Condors have pulled their starting goaltender in three of the last five games, all which wound up being losses. Shane Starrett (3-0) has a goals-against average of 3.04 and save percentage of .908. Veteran Al Montoya (5-5) has a 3.09 GAA and .879 save percentage … The Condors are 4-3 over their last seven and have scored one less goal than their opponents during that stretch. Concerning however, is the power play and penalty kill. The Condors are 1-22 on the power play (4.5 percent) over that stretch and have allowed six goals on 26 penalty kill situations (76.9 percent) … The Condors recalled forward John McFarland from the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.