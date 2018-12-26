When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pechanga Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Condors record: 15-10-0-1
Gulls record: 11-11-1-3
Series: Bakersfield is 1-2-0
Notes: The Condors ended their pre-Christmas with a 4-0-0-1 run, dropping their last game 3-2 to Colorado in Colorado. They are 3-0-0-1 heading into their final game of a five-game road trip … The Gulls have not lost in regulation in five straight (3-0-0-2) … Rookie Kailer Yamamoto, who missed several games due to a lower body injury, has three goals in his last two games while defenseman Keegan Lowe has three assists in the last two games .. Joe Gambardella leads the Condors in goals (11) and points (20) ... The Gulls lead the league in average penalty minutes per game at 18.73; the Condors average just 12.03 … San Diego’s Corey Trupp has four goals and an assists in three games against the Condors … The Gulls and Condors meet again on Saturday night in Bakersfield.
