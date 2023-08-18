Thursday's scores
Frontier 45, North 14
Clovis 41, Garces 27
Kennedy 64, Fresno-Edison 24
Shafter 55, West 7
Friday's games
Liberty at Palmdale-Highland, 7
Bakersfield Christian at San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, 7
Bakersfield at Santa Maria-Righetti, 7
Ridgeview at Canyon Country-Canyon, 7
East at Santa Maria, 7
Foothill at Morro Bay, 7
Taft at Kern Valley, 7
Fillmore at California City, 7
Rosamond at Littlerock, 7
Torrance-Bishop Montgomery at Boron, 7
Arvin at Chavez, 7:30
Mira Monte at Delano, 7:30
Visalia-Redwood at Centennial, 7:30
Highland at Stockdale, 7:30
Burroughs at Tehachapi, 7:30
South at Wasco, 7:30
Fresno-Sanger West at Del Oro, 7:30
Golden Valley at Fresno-Sunnyside, 7:30
Independence at Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, 7:30
McFarland at Avenal, 7:30
