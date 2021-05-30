Three local teams are top seeds for Central Section basketball playoffs

The Central Section boys and girls basketball playoff pairings was announced Saturday, with three local teams garnering top seeds.
The Bakersfield Christian boys, the defending SoCal Regional champions, is the top seed in Division III, with the Centennial boys and Ridgeview girls selected as the No. 1 seeds in Division II.
Here's a look at this week's Central Section playoff schedule:
High school girls basketball
Tuesday's games
Division IV
No. 9 Mira Monte at No. 8 West, 6
Thursday's games
Division I
No. 5 Clovis North at No. 4 Bakersfield, 6
No. 7 Stockdale at No. 2 Santa Maria-Righetti, 6
Division II
No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Ridgeview, 6
No. 7 Centennial at No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite, 6
Division III
TBD at No. 3 Arvin, 6
Division IV
Mira Monte-West winner at No. 1 Orcutt, 6
No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Santa Maria, 6
No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian, 6
Division V
No. 6 Rosamond at No. 3 Corcoran, 6
No. 7 East at No. 2 Fowler, 6
High school boys basketball
Wednesday's games
Division IV
No. 9 South at No. 8 Templeton, 6
No. 12 McFarland at No. 5 Reedley, 6
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Golden Valley, 6
Division V
No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Lindsay, 6
No. 10 Highland at No. 7 Caruthers, 6
Friday's games
Division I
No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Liberty, 6
Division II
TBD at No. 1 Centennial, 6
TBD at No. 2 Independence, 6
Division III
TBD at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, 6
No. 5 West at No. 4 Sanger, 6
No. 6 Garces at No. 3 Nipomo, 6
Division IV
TBD
Division V
TBD