Three local teams are top seeds for Central Section basketball playoffs

IMG-2105

Seth Marantos and Bakersfield Christian are the top seed for the Central Section Division III playoffs which start this week.

 Californian file photo

The Central Section boys and girls basketball playoff pairings was announced Saturday, with three local teams garnering top seeds.

The Bakersfield Christian boys, the defending SoCal Regional champions, is the top seed in Division III, with the Centennial boys and Ridgeview girls selected as the No. 1 seeds in Division II.

Here's a look at this week's Central Section playoff schedule:

High school girls basketball

Tuesday's games

Division IV

No. 9 Mira Monte at No. 8 West, 6

Thursday's games

Division I

No. 5 Clovis North at No. 4 Bakersfield, 6

No. 7 Stockdale at No. 2 Santa Maria-Righetti, 6

Division II

No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Ridgeview, 6

No. 7 Centennial at No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite, 6

Division III

TBD at No. 3 Arvin, 6

Division IV

Mira Monte-West winner at No. 1 Orcutt, 6

No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Santa Maria, 6

No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian, 6

Division V

No. 6 Rosamond at No. 3 Corcoran, 6

No. 7 East at No. 2 Fowler, 6

High school boys basketball

Wednesday's games

Division IV

No. 9 South at No. 8 Templeton, 6

No. 12 McFarland at No. 5 Reedley, 6

No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Golden Valley, 6

Division V

No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Lindsay, 6

No. 10 Highland at No. 7 Caruthers, 6

Friday's games

Division I

No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Liberty, 6

Division II

TBD at No. 1 Centennial, 6

TBD at No. 2 Independence, 6

Division III

TBD at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, 6

No. 5 West at No. 4 Sanger, 6

No. 6 Garces at No. 3 Nipomo, 6

Division IV

TBD

Division V

TBD

