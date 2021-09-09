Three days of high school football this week

Fresh off a three-day Labor Day weekend, local high school football fans will get a redo of sorts with back-to-back-to-back nights of gridiron action.
The trifecta got started with a trio of games Thursday night, highlighted by a battle two undefeated teams, Kennedy and Delano. The week was followed by a more traditional Friday scheduled and capped by three more games on Saturday.
And even better, the list of canceled games due to health and safety protocols appears to be trending in the right direction with just one game nixed from the schedule this week after losing 11 contests in the previous 21 days. The Ridgeview at Bakersfield game is this week’s only casualty at the time of print.
Here’s a look at some of the best Week Four has to offer:
Thursday's games:
Kennedy at Delano, 8 p.m.
Having lost 16 straight games, it’s difficult to imagine that the Tigers would be undefeated four weeks into the season. But thanks to an opportunistic offense and a defense that has yet to give up a point, Delano enters tonight’s game against one of its crosstown rivals 3-0 under first-year coach Frank Gonzales Jr. The biggest question mark for the Tigers is their strength of schedule, with Chowchilla, Rosamond and East a combined 0-8 this year. The Thunderbirds’ defense has dominated its three opponents, outscoring them a combined 129-19 while grounding out 423 yards rushing per game. After defeating Kerman and Fresno-Hoover, who are a combined 0-5, Kennedy handed Highland (2-1) its first loss of the season last week 28-6.
Atascadero at West, 7 p.m.
The Vikings (2-0) missed an opportunity to play last week’s home opener against North High when the Stars were forced to sit out the contest due to health and safety protocols. With just nine games on its schedule, West found a willing participant this week, in what was originally scheduled to be a bye week, and are looking to move to 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2001 when the Vikings host the Greyhounds (1-1).
Shafter vs. Reedley-Immanuel at Reedley-Immanuel Sports Complex, 7 p.m.
The injury-riddled Generals (1-2), who lost star quarterback Tyson Dozhier for several weeks with a broken collarbone, will look to build on the momentum the team gained in a 40-7 victory over Mira Monte last week. With Dozhier out for at least the next month or so, Shafter is relying heavily on senior Devon Sundgren. One of the area’s top sprinters, Sundgren made his debut under center two weeks ago and had a 91-yard touchdown run against Highland. Last week, the team’s top receiver to start the season, rushed for 104 yards and threw for 87 and a TD. As a team, the Generals rushed for 304 yards, with Koa Rhodes contributing 104 and a score on just five carries. Immanuel (0-2) is winless, but its losses came against 3-0 Mendota and Fowler (1-2), which has played a difficult preseason schedule thus far.
Friday's games:
Santa Maria-St. Joseph at Centennial, 7 p.m.
The Golden Hawks look to go 4-0 for the first time since 2018, a year before current coach Richard Starrett was hired as coach. The key for Centennial has been offensive balance, coupled with a tough, physical defense. Senior quarterback Levi Manning leads the way, having thrown for 705 yards and eight touchdowns — with no interceptions — and rushing for 218 and seven scores. He has completed passes to eight different receivers, with senior Tyler Fimple and sophomore Jaxton Santiago combining for 19 receptions for 267 yards and six touchdowns. Starrett and the G’Hawks should have plenty of film on the Knights (0-2), who rallied late before losing at Frontier 35-33 two weeks ago.
“With it taken away last year, any opportunity we have to play in front of our fans at home is awesome for our community and the kids,” Starrett said. “St. Joseph is a very talented team coming into town off their bye week. We will have to be very sound on defense to limit their skill players’ big-play opportunities. On offense, we must limit mistakes and execute in the red zone. It should be an exciting game between two well-coached teams and I look forward to the competition.”
Wasco at North, 7 p.m.
The Tigers are looking to move to 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016, a year before current coach Chad Martinez took over the program. With a Week 2 bye sandwiched between two impressive victories, Wasco has displayed an ability to run the ball at will, outscoring Tehachapi and South a combined 97-20 while averaging 350 yards rushing.
“North is a quality team,” Martinez said. “They missed some opportunities in their game against Porterville, but their offense is potent and historically physical. We know we have to play our game and get ready to fight to the last whistle. We need to minimize errors and continue to play Wasco football for as long as it takes to win and leave no doubt.”
The Stars (0-1), who haven’t played since a Week 1 loss to Porterville because of health and safety protocols, will take the field for their home opener — its first game since Aug. 20.
“We are grateful to be back on the field, and excited to get better,” North coach Richie Bolin said. “The practices after quarantine are tougher than we could imagine. Now we have to get a lot better very fast as we play a very good Wasco team and head into the teeth of our schedule.”
Taft at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats (2-0) and Trojans (2-0) will look to stay unbeaten, with Foothill’s homecoming celebration serving as the backdrop. Both teams rely heavily on the running game, with Taft outscoring a pair of High Desert League teams — California City and Desert — 105-0 the past two weeks. The Wildcats are averaging 302 yards rushing per game, with eight different players with multiple carries this season. Junior Cyris Gaylord has been the most prolific runner, with 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jackson Berry, the team’s leading rusher in their opener, missed last week’s game and will be a gametime decision
“Foothill is the best team we have played so far,” first-year Taft coach Brian Durkan said. “They are physical, and they are going to try to pound us with their double-tight, double-wing offense. They are also a physical defense and we have our work cut out for us. We are looking forward to the matchup to see where we are at headed into league.”
Foothill, which had its game against Kern Valley canceled last week due to health and safety protocols, will rely heavily on senior Kaelan Deloney, who is averaging 191 yards rushing per game. Deloney had 250 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 28-13 victory over Arvin two weeks ago. The Trojans haven’t been 3-0 in recent memory (at least the last 18 years), and are looking to win its third game in a season for the second time in the last three years under coach Brandon Deckard after failing to eclipse that win total in a season between 2012-2018.
“After our game was canceled last week, we are really looking forward to playing our homecoming game this week against Taft,” Deckard said. “Our seniors are very excited about homecoming and cannot wait to get out on the field. Should be a good game.”
Visalia-Golden West at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles (1-2) look to rebound after losing to a powerful Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial team that has won three straight Central Section championships. On paper, this week’s matchup against the Trailblazers (0-2) may be the weakest of BCHS’s preseason opponents, but that isn’t saying much. Bakersfield Christian opened with a loss at perennially strong Visalia-Central Valley Christian, defeated Fresno-Edison and then will close-out pre-league play at Tulare Union.
Tehachapi at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors (2-1) have shaken off a season-opening loss to Wasco and won two straight. The Scots (2-1) suffered their first defeat on the road at another South Sequoia League power, Kennedy. Both teams rely heavily on their rushing attacks, and have multiple options in the arsenal. Tehachapi has four players with more than 100 yards rushing, with another at 99 for the season. Senior Samuel Orellana leads the way with 249 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Highland has thrown the ball a bit more with junior Jojo Mata tallying 226 yards through the air, but his legs have been more effective. He leads the team with 285 yards rushing and three touchdowns, one yard better than junior Adrian Juarez, who has run for 284 yards and six scores.
Stockdale at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
The Mustangs (1-0), which have had to miss the past two weeks because of health and safety protocols, travel to play the Falcons (0-3), who had a similar experience prior to the start of the season. Both teams have plenty of talent. Stockdale opened the year with a 27-7 victory over Ridgeview, but hasn’t played a game since Aug. 20. Junior quarterback Jordan Gallegoz had 154 total yards, and Aaron Charles and Brandon Arzabal rushed for two TDs apiece in the win. Independence is led by two-way threat quarterback Ladon Denmark (560 combined yards passing and rushing), talented running back Evan Peaker (team-high 247 yards rushing) and junior Anthony Rico (197 total yards, three TDs).
Chavez at East, 7:30 p.m.
The Titans (0-2) are still looking to get healthy — and for their first victory — after being forced to miss their season opener due to health and safety protocols. The Blades (0-3) are hoping to get their offense on track, having been shut out twice already this season.
South at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
The Spartans (1-2) look to snap a two-game skid when they meet the Bulldogs (0-1), who finally got to take the field last week after two weeks of canceled games, losing 14-0 to Porterville..
Mira Monte at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
The Lions (0-1), who were hit hard by health and safety protocols, finally opened their season last week, losing to Shafter. This week, Mira Monte travels to play the Bears (0-2), a team coming off an open week when their game at Kern Valley was canceled.
Saturday’s games:
Concord-Clayton Valley vs. Liberty at Brentwood-Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots (3-0), ranked 35th in CalHiSports' state poll this week, figure to have a more difficult time this week after scoring eight touchdowns in the first half in a 56-0 victory over Hayward-Stellar Prep last week. Liberty’s game against the Ugly Eagles (1-1) is the feature matchup of the three Honor Bowl games being played at Brentwood-Liberty High in the Bay area. The Patriots have outscored their three opponents a combined 135-3 this season, but to accomplish that feat against Clayton Valley Charter should be much more of a challenge. The Ugly Eagles dropped out of the state’s top-50 rankings this week after losing to undefeated Loomis-Del Oro (3-0) 26-20 last week.
“We have a great opportunity to participate in the Honor Bowl this year,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “It is a special event against an opponent that is always well-coached and plays disciplined football. It gives us a great chance to see a different offense and get better during our preseason.”
Garces at Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
The Rams (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season, albeit to the state’s 47th-ranked team in Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego. Bouncing back this week won’t be easy against the three-time defending section champion Panthers (3-0). Garces, which has only using star running back Ian Jernagin sparingly because of a high-ankle sprain, has been led offensively by senior quarterback Travis Plugge (469 total yards, six TDs) and two-way star Logan Bowers, who leads the team in rushing, tackles and sacks (402 yards, four TDs, 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks).
Kern Valley at McFarland, 11 a.m.
Four weeks into the season, the Broncs will finally play in their season opener. Health and safety protocols for the school and their scheduled opponents has forced the cancellation of Kern Valley’s three games thus far. The Cougars (1-1) gave first-year coach Manny Munoz his first victory at the school two weeks ago, before being forced to skip last week when Coalinga worked its way through health and safety protocols.