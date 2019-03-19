Three Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers will head to Pittsburgh this week, trying to become CSUB’s first All-Americans since 2014. Redshirt senior Sean Nickell and redshirt junior Russell Rohlfing will be making their third straight appearances at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, while redshirt sophomore Dominic Ducharme will be there for the first time.
“We need All-Americans,” CSUB head coach Manny Rivera said. “We need an All-American. We need multiple All-Americans preferably, but we’ve showed we can get guys there. The next step for our program is getting guys to place there. Really that’s always the goal for us and we’ve fallen short of that the last few years so I'm getting tired of falling short. It’s about time we punch some guys through and get them on the podium.”
The NCAA Wrestling Championships start Thursday morning and end Saturday night. All of the matches at PPG Paints Arena will be available on ESPN3.
Sean Nickell - 133 pounds - No. 17
Season record: 24-8
Pac-12 place: First
NCAA Championships record: 2-4
First-round opponent: No. 16 Matthew Schmitt (17-6) from West Virginia. Nickell beat Schmitt with a 2-1 decision earlier this year.
What Rivera thinks: “Sean just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s gotten better as the year’s gone on and he’s finally doing things that are gonna help him win tight matches at this tournament. He’s wrestling a style where he’s staying on the offensive, where he didn’t always do that before and it’s cost him matches at the tournament. Seeing him wrestling that style at the end of the year is really exciting for us. We know he’s gonna be in position to beat guys he’s ‘not supposed to’ and really put himself on the podium.”
Russell Rohlfing - 149 pounds - No. 25
Season record: 16-11
Pac-12 place: Third
NCAA Championships record: 0-4
First-round opponent: No. 8 Jarrett Degen (25-6) from Iowa State. The two faced off twice this year at the Southern Scuffle. Rohlfing took the first match, 7-5, and Degen won the second with a pin.
What Rivera thinks: “He always goes out and competes hard. I think he’s made some really good minor tweaks in his technique and his positioning that normally put him in trouble or make him make mistakes that he doesn’t need.”
Dominic Ducharme - 184 pounds - No. 30
Season record: 22-12
Pac-12 place: Third
NCAA Championships record: 0-0
First-round opponent: No. 3 Zachary Zavatsky (24-3) from Virginia Tech
What Rivera thinks: “The big thing for him is just embracing that underdog role. He got in as an at-large bid. His seed is fairly low, draws a two seed off the bat. For him, it’s knowing that there’s no pressure on him. He gets to just go out compete hard and really let the chips lay where they’re at. I think he can do well. I saw him at the Pac-12 Tournament. He was the No. 1 seed, expected to win the tournament and wrestled really tight. So he’s on the opposite end of the situation and I think that’s gonna benefit him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.