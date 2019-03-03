About one month into the track and field season, Bakersfield College Renegades Gabrielle Lugo, Daizhiana Ebert and Jacob Whitby have already posted performances that reach the “A” standard in their events. Those crucial top results are one step in qualifying for the CCCAA State Championship in May.
Lugo, a sophomore, finished the women’s 1,500-meter run in 4:51.43 during a rainy day at Cal State Los Angeles on Saturday. It’s the fourth-best time in the state this season. She also holds a “B” provisionary standard in the 800 (2:21.65). Lugo took 10th at the cross country state championship in the fall.
Ebert, a freshman, totaled a distance of 17-6.25 in the women’s long jump on Feb. 22.
Whitby, a sophomore, managed a throw of 152-3 in the men’s discus on Feb. 8. That is the second-best mark in California.
In order to qualify for the state championship, athletes need to compete and have a legal mark in the Regional Championship finals — the Southern California Regional Championship for BC — and have reached the “A” standard during the season.
Regional champions in each event automatically qualify for the State Championship. If there are not enough athletes with “A” standard marks, athletes with “B” standards are considered.
The Southern California Championship starts May 4 and the State Championship starts May 17.
Pitching leading BC baseball
The Renegades (9-11) have cooled off from their 6-0 start to the year but their starting pitching has stayed fairly consistent through 20 games.
Freshman righty Alejandro Murillo out of Stockdale High School leads the team with a 1.45 earned run average. He threw a complete-game shutout on Feb. 23 and is 3-1 in six starts. Sophomore Nathan Ortiz has a 2.89 ERA and 1-1 record in five starts. He also has a save.
The pitching staff’s .212 opponent batting average is sixth in the state.
“Murillo’s been really good,” BC head coach Tim Painton said. “Nate’s been pretty good. ... Our pitching staff has done enough. Haven’t been perfect, but outside of probably two ball games this year, they’ve given us a chance to win the game and that’s all you can ask.”
Basketball postseason awards announced
Six total players from the Renegades men’s and women’s basketball teams earned Western State Conference South Division postseason awards.
For the men’s team, guards Shahadah Camp and Anieus Medrano landed on the All-WSC South team, while Marcus Jones was named the co-most outstanding defensive player. Camp led the Renegades with 20.5 points per game. Medrano, a sophomore from Liberty, averaged 16.6 points as the team’s 3-point specialist. Jones had a team-high 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
On the women’s side, Jasmyn Rodriguez, Dasia Wandick and Brianna Mendez were honored as All-WSC South players. Rodriguez, a sophomore guard from Foothill, led the team in assists (136), steals (49) and blocks (30). Wandick was the go-to scorer in her first season out of Independence, averaging 14.1 points per game. Mendez, a sophomore from Arvin, tied with Wandick with a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.
The men’s team (15-12, 3-5 WSC South) finish fourth in the five-team division. The women’s team (8-17, 1-5) finished tied for third out of five teams.
