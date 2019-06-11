Three Bakersfield College athletes signed letters of intent this week at four-year universities.
Sophomore standout pitcher Kylee Fahy signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana while track and field standouts Jacob Whitby and Derek Crawford signed with the Cal State Bakersfield track and field program.
Fahy, a Liberty High graduate, led the Renegades to consecutive Western State Conference championships. Fahy led the state in strikeouts both of her seasons at BC, with 290 in 2019 and 289 as a freshman in 2018.
Fahy also hit .351 this season with 46 hits and 25 RBIs.
Texas A&M-Texarkana is an NAIA program that plays in the Red River Athletic Conference.
Whitby, a Stockdale graduate, won consecutive conference discus titles in his two years at BC and also won the conference hammer title this season. Whitby was named the 2019 co-Male Field Athlete of the year for the Western State Conference.
Crawford, an Independence graduate, received all-conference second-team honors as part of the 1,600-meter relay team and was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the 200.
Barclay signs with Yankees
A week after Edgar Barclay was drafted out of CSUB, the left-hander signed with the New York Yankees on Monday.
Barclay, a native of Hawaii, was drafted in the 15th round by New York (465th overall) after pitching for one season at CSUB.
Barclay was 6-4 with a 3.69 ERA while recording two complete games in 14 starts for CSUB. Barclay led the Roadrunners with 90 1/3 innings pitched and struck out a team-high 111 batters.
