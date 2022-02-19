Three area girls wrestlers post Masters titles

A trio of area girls wrestlers captured individual titles at the Central Section Masters girls championships in Lemoore.
Highland’s Kadence Boyd scored a 9-2 decision over Santa Maria’s Araceli Ramirez at 128, Bakersfield High’s Ce’Ariah Sands won by fall over Selma’s Laila Reyes at 139 and Foothill’s Myles Medrano won by forfeit at 191.
Altogether 16 advanced to next week’s CIf State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena. The four in each weight class qualified. The three-day state meet starts Thursday morning.
Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez (113), Estella Rodriguez of Foothill (145), Ridgeview’s Maliya Castillo (172) and Monique Bravo (237) and Gracie Lane of Centennial (191) each finished as runner-ups in their respective divisions.
Ridgeview’s Yasenia Navejas (108), Yasmine Scherer of North (128), Yazmine Perez of Mira Monte (139) and Naomi Roby of Golden Valley placed third.
Bakersfield’s Monee Cordero (103), Elisa Velasco (Highland), Autumn Joven of East (152) and Camila Caggianelli (191) finished fourth.
In the team competition, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley won the event with 134 points, three better than Santa Maria. Selma (102) was third, followed by Ridgeview (93), Sanger (91) and Highland (89). Foothill was 10th (68).