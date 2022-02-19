Three area boys wrestlers capture titles at Central Section Masters

If the drama and excitement generated in the North High gymnasium on Saturday is any indication, Mechanics Bank Arena is going to be rocking next weekend.
Three area wrestlers brought the capacity crowd to their feet, capturing Central Section Masters titles and gaining much-needed momentum in the process.
Frontier sophomore Miguel Estrada served as an appetizer, calmly disposing of Clovis-Buchanan’s Kyler Lake with a workman-like 5-1 decision in the 147 final.
“It was really fun and I really enjoyed the process a lot,” said Estrada, who displayed a slight grin on his face, but showed little expression before or during or after the match. “I’ve learned to control my emotions. Honestly, I really want to be an Olympic champion one day, and I have to beat these dudes in order to go to that pinnacle, so that’s that way I think about it,”
The victory improved the top-seeded Estrada to 27-0 on the season, and set the table for a pair of thrilling upset victories.
Bakersfield High junior Tye Monteiro entered the 184-pound final having lost three straight to top-seeded Joseph Martin from Clovis-Buchanan. But Monteiro was able to turn the tables, even after Martin rallied to tie the match at 3 late in the third period.
During a sprawling exchange by the two powerhouse wrestlers in overtime, Monteiro was able to gain control, earning a takedown to win the match, and sending the gym into a frenzy.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Monteiro, who entered as the No. 2 seed. “I know I can look up to our BHS fans and know that everyone’s getting hyped up. So it’s a good feeling knowing I have that support behind me.
“It’s a good feeling and I’m guessing I’ll get the No. 1 seed for next week. But I try not to get too excited. The job’s not finished yet, so I have to come back next week and do it again.”
Moments later, his Driller teammate Michael Murillo, eradicated a few demons himself, snapping a four-match losing skid to Buchanan’s Keanu Trelles. The BHS sophomore changed his tactics a bit in this match and tried to stay out of trouble. It obviously worked to his advantage, with Murillo posting a 5-1 decision to earn the 197-pound title.
“My coach just to told me not tie up with him and to try to (keep my head away from him) since he likes to do head-throws,” Murillo said. “And once I was able to do that, I was able to capitalize on him not being able to shoot. It was a good game plan by my coaches.
“It gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve beaten three different guys that have beaten (Telles) and I’m just trying to climb the ladder right now hoping to get the top spot next week.”
The victories solidified Bakersfield’s fourth-place position as a team (281 points), with Frontier finishing fifth (166) and South High tied for seventh (102.5). Clovis-Buchanan finished first (442), followed by Clovis (400.5) and Clovis North (349.5).
In addition to the three championship performances, several other local wrestlers made an impact. In all, 38 Kern County wrestlers advanced to compete in the three-day state meet, which opens Thursday morning.
Bakersfield will send 12 wrestlers, Frontier qualified seven and South has six. Highland, Chavez and Centennial qualified three, Golden Valley two and one each from North and East.
Here’s a look at how local wrestlers fared on Day 2 of the Central Section Masters with their tournament record:
108
Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, junior (4-2): Finished fourth.
Isaiah Lara, South, sophomore (5-2): Finished seventh.
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, freshman (3-3): Finished eighth
115
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, freshman (3-3): Finished eighth
122
Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, junior (4-3): Finished sixth
Ernest Grant, South, sophomore (3-3): Finished eighth
Colby Clark, Wasco, junior (2-3): Eliminated in Consolation round.
Brendon Ko, Independence, sophomore (3-3): Eliminated in Consolation fourth round
128
Derrek Alcantar, Frontier, senior (4-3): Finished sixth.
Daniel Reza, South, freshman (3-3): Finished eighth.
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, sophomore (5-2): Finished ninth.
Gavin Contreras, Chavez, sophomore (4-3): Finished 10th.
134
Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior (3-3): Finished eighth.
Cooper Riley, Frontier, junior (4-2): Finished ninth.
Sonny Lora, South, sophomore (3-3): Finished 10th.
140
Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (5-1): Finished third.
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, junior (5-2): Finished ninth.
Isaac Quiroz, Independence, sophomore (3-3): Eliminated in Consolation round
147
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, sophomore (5-0): Won Masters title.
7. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore (4-2): Finished seventh
Mario Gonzales, North, senior (3-3): Eliminated in Consolation round.
154
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, sophomore (5-1): Finished third.
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore (4-2): Finished fourth.
Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior (4-3): Finished fifth.
162
Richard Garcia, South, senior (5-1): Finished third.
Mckay East, Bakersfield, senior (4-2): Finished fourth.
Luke Combs, Frontier, senior (3-3): Finished sixth.
Kevin Muana, Centennial, senior (5-2): Finished seventh.
Elijah Graves, Tehachapi, senior (3-3): Eliminated in Consolation round.
172
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, junior (4-1): Finished as runner-up
Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier, junior (5-2): Finished fourth.
Drew McBride, North, senior (3-3): Finished eighth.
184
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, junior (5-0): Won Masters title.
Drake Thomas, Highland, senior (5-3): Finished sixth.
Brock Rios, Frontier, freshman (3-3): Eliminated in Consolation round
197
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, sophomore (5-0): Won Masters title
Armando Medrano, South, senior (4-2): Finished seventh.
Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior (3-3): Finished 10th.
222
Jonathan Patino, East, senior (4-3): Finished sixth.
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, senior (4-2): Finished seventh.
Justin Vecere, Centennial, senior (3-3): Finished eighth.
Angel Cervantes, Highland, sophomore (4-3): Finished 10th
287
7. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, junior (3-3): Finished eighth..
8. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, freshman (5-2): Finished ninth.