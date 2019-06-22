Dylan Thornton was the class of the IMCA Modified field on Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway.
Even a caution with one lap to go proved to be no problem for Thornton, who had a large lead before the yellow flag flew.
That set up one last dash to the checkered flag at the third-mile clay oval and Thornton had no problem holding points leader Robby Sawyer off to get the victory.
“It was a lot of fun,” Thornton said. “It’s definitely the biggest win of my career so far.”
Sawyer said he had what he had.
"We just had a second place hot rod,” he said.
Logan Drake finished a close third with Brad Pounds right on his bumper for fourth.
A late caution provided a wild finish in the Western Racesaver Sprint Car feature over the final three laps.
Grant Champlin passed Phil Heymon with two laps go to win the 25-lap feature.
Heymon looked to have made a winning move when he went high to power around Kyle Rasmussen and into the lead on lap 21. But Heymon drifted high in turn three on the next lap, hot the turn four wall and dropped back.
That put Rasmussen back in the lead and the caution fell a lap later, bunching the field with Champlin and Heymon right behind.
Rasmussen led the first lap after the restart with Champlin taking the lead the next time around. Heymon got around Rasmussen just before the finish to take second.
“It’s great to get a win,” said Champlin. “It was especially hard to pass out there tonight.”
Kaden Cochrun continued to have the hot hand in the Mod Lites Division as he raced to his third victory in his last four starts.
Cochrun started eighth, was third after three laps and sailed into the lead on the fifth lap.
“I got to the front kind of early, picked my way through traffic,”he said.
Once there he built a lead which he stretched to more than a full straightaway by the finish.
“I kind of just went into cruise control,” he said.
“Jakob Carey was second with John Piker third, Roy Maynard fourth and Tim Varney fifth.
Jett Yantis won the 15-lap Senior Mini Dwarf feature for his second win. He was followed by Deegan Bledsaw and Eric Vences. Khloe Cotton raced to victory in the 12-lap Junior Mini Dwarf feature to remain unbeaten this season. Nathan Nohl was second with Wyatt Webb third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.