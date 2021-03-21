Thorn outlasts Shepherd, takes home Winter Showdown

The Sixth Annual Spears Southwest Tour Winter Showdown turned into a showcase for a pair of Bakersfield drivers as Derek Thorn and Buddy Shepherd ran 1-2 for most of Saturday's 150-lap race at Kern County Raceway Park.
But Thorn proved to be just a touch better as he led all but one of the 150 laps for his 50th series victory and a $10,000 payday. Thorn, a five-time series champion, finished less than a half-second ahead of Shepherd.
The checkered flag came just in time for Thorn.
“I think I got a flat tire,” he said. “The last two laps, three laps, all of a sudden the car started doing some weird stuff.”
Thorn was pressured hard by Shepherd for the first 50 laps, but Thorn proved to be masterful through lapped traffic and extended his lead to five car lengths by the mid-way break (which paid $5,000 to be first).
Preston Peltier took second from Shepherd on the restart and then battled Thorn for the lead, taking the point as the two ran side-by-side on lap 78. The two bumped and banged out of turn four on the next lap with Thorn regaining a lead he never lost. Shepherd and Peltier then battled for second with Shepherd regaining that position on lap 80.
While the first half of the race had just one caution, the second 75 brought out five cautions, two of which resulted in red flags due to heavy damage to the cars of Dan Holtz and John Moore. Neither driver was injured.
The final caution flew with seven laps to go with Dylan Lupton getting by Shepherd on the restart. The two then engaged in a battle for that spot which Shepherd finally took with two laps to go. By then Thorn was sailing away to his 101st pavement victory.
“Those cautions after the last break kept hurting us,” Shepherd said. “I think we were better than he was on the long run … the cautions killed us tonight.”
Lupton settled for third with fast qualifier Peltier fourth and Jacob Gomes fifth.
Jeremey Doss won the Spears Modified 75-lap race as he led all but the first four laps. Travis Thirkettle was second and Jimmy Dickerson third. Chris Dalton of Bakersfield placed fifth.
Bakersfield’s Greg Puskarich took the lead from Gene Fife on the 15th lap and went on to win the 25-lap Super Stock feature. Fife finished second with Anthony Mainella third.