This weekend's 6th annual SRL Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The event, which was scheduled to run March 20 and 21 will be rescheduled later in the year.
In a press release sent out via email:
To the Teams and Fans of the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series and Spears Manufacturing Modified Series:
At this point, we would prefer to move forward with this weekend’s Winter Showdown and we want to bring some normalcy to what is currently going on. But we have little or no control over the decisions being made by those who govern our state.
With that being said, we don’t want our race teams and fans who will travel long distances to come and support the Winter Showdown, many of them leaving their homes as early as today, to have to turn around and go back home if the state mandates a ban on events of this type.
We wanted to stay the course, but once decisions were made to close schools and restrict restaurants, the likelihood of a forced cancelation has increased and with that we feel it is best to postpone the Winter Showdown to another weekend in the future.
