Thirteen teams still alive in Central Section baseball and softball semifinals

It was an impressive week for several area baseball and softball teams, highlighted by several upsets.
That’s particularly true in baseball where five of the six Southwest Yosemite League teams have advanced to Tuesday’s Central Section semifinals.
SWYL champion Stockdale, the No. 2 seed in Division I, is the only team of the six-team league expected to still be playing.
The Mustangs rallied to defeat No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial and will now host No. 6 Liberty on Tuesday.
The Patriots, who lost in the section D-I final last year, defeated No. 3 Fresno-Bullard on the road on Thursday to advance.
The biggest win came a few miles away in Clovis where No. 8 Frontier took down top-seeded Buchanan 17-11. The Titans will now travel to face No. 5 Santa Maria-Righetti in the semifinals.
Bakersfield High and Garces also advanced to the semifinals in the Division III and Division IV, respectively.
The No. 13 Drillers beat No. 4 Taft 4-3 and then posted an 11-5 victory at Porterville-Monache to move into the semifinals. BHS will now face top-seeded Kingsburg on Tuesday.
The No. 15 Rams opened the D-IV playoffs with an 8-2 victory at No. 2 Bishop Union and then won at Wasco, 6-5 on Friday. Centennial is the lone SWYL team eliminated, having lost to Ridgeview 4-2 in the D-II opener.
The Wolf Pack, last year’s SoCal D-IV regional section D-III champion, edged Bakersfield 13-12 to advance to the Division II semifinals. The No. 5 Wolf Pack will now host No. 9 Fresno-Central on Tuesday.
No. 1 Kennedy continued its postseason dominance and will host No. 4 Fowler in the Division V semifinals. The Thunderbirds defeated Mammoth 12-0 on Thursday and have outscored their two playoff opponents 28-0 this year.
No. 4 Boron slipped past No. 5 Rosamond 7-6 and will now play at No. 1 Tollhouse-Sierra in the Division VI semifinals.
In softball, No. 8 Stockdale, who finished third in the SWYL this year, upset top-seeded Clovis North 4-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals. The Mustangs will play at No. 4 Fresno-Central on Wednesday. The Grizzlies defeated No. 5 Liberty 6-0 on Friday.
No. 6 Garces also pulled off the upset, defeating No. 3 Highland 4-3 in the Division III quarterfinals. The Scots won SoCal Regional and section championships. The Rams will now play at No. 2 Wasco, a 5-4 winner over No. 7 Tulare Union.
No. 4 Arvin advanced to play in the Division VI semifinals with a 19-1 win over Porterville-Summit Charter. The Bears have outscored their two playoff opponents 36-1 this year heading into Wednesday’s game at top-seeded Lindsay. No. 1 Boron will play No. 8 Bishop Union in the Division V quarterfinals on Monday.