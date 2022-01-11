The Olympic torch came through Kern County, and Gonzaga was there to carry it

On the one hand, there's the grand pageantry and elaborate ceremonies the world has come to associate with the Olympics.
And on the other, there's Arvin High School's Chuck Gonzaga in 1960, freezing in shorts and a T-shirt on the side of the Grapevine with snow on the ground, awaiting his chance to carry the Olympic torch for a mile down the highway, with a van driving alongside with a camera on a tripod to document the scene.
"Some people (coming) along the way," Gonzaga recalled, "they asked me if I wanted a ride, because I was just standing there.”
The torch relay, in which local athletes ceremonially transfer the Olympic torch to the host site of the upcoming Games, usually all the way from Olympia, Greece, has been an Olympics fixture since 1936. This year's begins Feb. 2 in Beijing. When Gonzaga was pressed into service to help carry the torch through Bakersfield in 1960, however, only two previous Winter Olympics had featured such a procession.
"I didn’t think that much of it at the time," he said.
Gonzaga was among eight runners from the Arvin track team — immortalized in the 1960 yearbook — selected to help carry the torch up Highway 99 for a mile each, including freshman Straty Righellis. They participated alongside members of the other Kern County high schools that existed at the time.
The 1960 Olympics were held at the Squaw Valley ski resort, now known as Palisades Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Disney played an active role in producing and sprucing up the Games that year, including conducting the torch relay on a route from Los Angeles to Lake Tahoe in February, after the torch arrived from the skiing hotbed of Norway.
That route ultimately involved "more than 600" torchbearers, according to the Olympic website. For Gonzaga, that meant an invitation from his coach to get dumped on the side of a highway by a bus shortly before go time, then run a mile in icy weather (thankfully, he noted, downhill) with his hand holding up the torch in an awkward position.
"I’d switch from hand to hand, hand to hand, back and forth to give the other arm a rest," he said, "but breathing the fumes from the torch was the hardest part.”
They had a ceremony that evening in front of the library and a team dinner — Righellis remembered it being at a steakhouse in Bakersfield — and then that was about it.
In retrospect, though, the event began to take on more meaning for those involved.
“It was a thrilling experience," Righellis said, "particularly because of my Greek heritage, to be a part of that.”
Righellis said he visited the site of the ancient Olympic Games in Greece with his wife about a decade later. They now have a place by Tahoe, and he frequently drives by the site of the Olympic flame.
"I’ve certainly told my kids all about it," he said, "and they’ve told their kids about it, so everybody knows the history.”
In 1984, Gonzaga had a revelatory moment when he was taking classes in Glendale while the Olympics were happening in Los Angeles.
“They said what a great honor it was to be able to carry the Olympic torch," he said. "That’s what the teacher was saying. And I mentioned that I had carried it before.”
Gonzaga hadn't comprehended the gravity of what he'd taken part in until then — even as a lifelong athlete and sports devotee.
He drew on his track experience when he was in the Air Force. One time he had to run a mile in basic training and made such quick work of it that his platoon leader was in disbelief. He asked him to come out the next day and run again with "'somebody out there.’” The "somebody" was an Air Force Academy official who wanted him to come run track at the school.
Gonzaga turned down the chance — he was a flight mechanic and wanted to fly. Later, he said, it felt like, "I shot myself in the foot."
That was about it for Gonzaga's running career, though during his time in service he got introduced to skiing and dirt biking, hobbies he continued for much of his life until a skull fracture.
For 65 years, however, he's found a calling in martial arts in particular. A decorated instructor who holds an Honor Award from the Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank, Gonzaga continued practicing up until the pandemic shut him down.
The torch relay was just one moment in his life of assorted athletic pursuits. But that doesn't make it less significant.
“I feel honored to have done it," Gonzaga said. "Not very many people have had that chance.”