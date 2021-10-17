The latest high school football rankings after Week 9 results

CENTRAL SECTION RANKINGS
DIVISION I
1. Clovis-Buchanan (7-1): Ranked 21st in the state by CalPreps.com.
2. Fresno-Central (5-1): Ranked 30th in the state.
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (7-0): Ranked 34th in the state
4. Clovis (5-3): Ranked 65th in the state.
5. Liberty (5-2): Ranked 72nd in the state.
6. Clovis North (5-3): Ranked 88th in the state.
7. Fresno-Bullard (4-4): Ranked 89th in the state.
8. Hanford (5-1): Ranked 105th in the state.
DIVISION II
1. Garces (4-3): Ranked 122nd in the state.
2. Frontier (4-1): Ranked 143rd in the state.
3. Bakersfield (2-4): Ranked 145th in the state.
4. Kingsburg (6-2): Ranked 153rd in the state.
5. Clovis East (4-2): Ranked 157th in the state.
6. Centennial (5-2): Ranked 158th in the state.
7. Lemoore (7-1): Ranked 171st in the state.
8. Sanger (5-3): Ranked 182nd in the state.
9. Tulare-Mission Oak (7-0): Ranked 194th in the state.
10. SLO-Mission Prep (7-0): Ranked 201st in the state.
11. Visalia-Redwood (3-4): Ranked 216th.
12. Clovis West (3-5): Ranked 223rd.
13. Dos Palos (8-0): Ranked 227th.
14. Visalia-CVC (6-2): Ranked 228th.
15. Strathmore (8-0): Ranked 247th.
16. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (3-4): Ranked 252nd.
DIVISION III
1. Wasco (7-0): Ranked 253rd
2. Tulare Western (5-3): Ranked 258th.
3. Bakersfield Christian (5-3): Ranked 267th.
4. Stockdale (4-3): Ranked 283rd.
5. Fresno-Washington Union (3-3): Ranked 296th.
6. Dinuba (4-4): Ranked 29th.
7. Fresno-Sunnyside (6-1): Ranked 302nd.
8. Paso Robles (5-2): Ranked 303rd
9. Tulare Union (4-3): Ranked 304th.
10. Firebaugh (6-2): Ranked 329th.
11. Kennedy (6-2): Ranked 335th.
12. Reedley (7-0): Ranked 339th.
13. Fresno-Edison (2-6): Ranked 340th.
14. Nipomo (6-1): Ranked 347th.
15. Arroyo Grande (5-3): Ranked 349th.
16. Visalia-El Diamante (3-5): Ranked 359th.
DIVISION IV
1. Foothill (7-0): Ranked 372nd.
2. Madera (3-5): Ranked 383rd.
3. Bishop Union (6-1): Ranked 386th.
4. West (6-1): Ranked 395th.
5. Highland (6-2): Ranked 405th.
6. Madera South (4-4): Ranked 409th.
7. Fresno-Roosevelt (4-4): Ranked 416th.
8. Exeter (5-3): Ranked 423rd.
9. Mendota (4-2): Ranked 445th.
10. Porterville-Monache (4-4): Ranked 449th.
11. Corcoran (6-1): Ranked 482nd.
12. Coalinga (5-1): Ranked 484th.
13. Independence (2-6): Ranked 491st.
14. Fowler (6-2): Ranked 500th.
15. Reedley-Immanuel (5-3): Ranked 509th.
16. Shafter (5-3): Ranked 529th.
DIVISION V
1. South (3-3): Ranked 533rd.
2. San Luis Obispo (5-2): Ranked 535th.
3. Santa Maria-Righetti (1-6): Ranked 537th.
4. Boron (3-3): Ranked 541st.
5. Ridgeview (1-5): Ranked 544th.
6. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (1-5): Ranked 548th.
7. Porterville (2-5): Ranked 549th.
8. Tehachapi (2-5): Ranked 569th.
9. Madera-Liberty (3-4): Ranked 581st.
10. North (2-4): Ranked 598th.
11. Fresno-McLane (4-4): Ranked 601st.
12. Riverdale (4-1): Ranked 612th.
13. Templeton (4-4): Ranked 615th.
14. Selma (2-4): Ranked 634th.
15. Visalia-Golden West (2-6): Ranked 639th.
16. Atascadero (2-6): Ranked 655th.
DIVISION VI
1. Orosi (5-3): Ranked 657th.
2. Delano (3-4): Ranked 659th.
3. Chavez (2-5): Ranked 664th.
4. Chowchilla (1-7): Ranked 682nd.
5. Morro Bay (3-5): Ranked 687th.
6. Caruthers (3-5): Ranked 699th.
7. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (0-6): Ranked 715th.
8. Fresno (3-3): Ranked 717th.
9. Santa Maria (2-6): Ranked 724th.
10. Taft (3-3): Ranked 728th.
11. Woodlake (2-6): Ranked 732nd.
12. Kern Valley (3-1): Ranked 735th.
13. Kerman (1-7): Ranked 745th.
14. Orange Cove (4-4): Ranked 758th.
15. East (2-6): Ranked 764th.
16. Hanford West (1-7): Ranked 765th.