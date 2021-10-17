You have permission to edit this article.
The latest high school football rankings after Week 9 results

Highland VSM_4712

Highland quarterback Jojo Mata (5) delivers a pass downfield as he escapes a would-be sack from Foothill's Noah Sanchez (30).

 Luis Santoyo / For The Californian

CENTRAL SECTION RANKINGS

DIVISION I

1. Clovis-Buchanan (7-1): Ranked 21st in the state by CalPreps.com.

2. Fresno-Central (5-1): Ranked 30th in the state.

3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (7-0): Ranked 34th in the state

4. Clovis (5-3): Ranked 65th in the state.

5. Liberty (5-2): Ranked 72nd in the state.

6. Clovis North (5-3): Ranked 88th in the state.

7. Fresno-Bullard (4-4): Ranked 89th in the state.

8. Hanford (5-1): Ranked 105th in the state.

DIVISION II

1. Garces (4-3): Ranked 122nd in the state.

2. Frontier (4-1): Ranked 143rd in the state.

3. Bakersfield (2-4): Ranked 145th in the state.

4. Kingsburg (6-2): Ranked 153rd in the state.

5. Clovis East (4-2): Ranked 157th in the state.

6. Centennial (5-2): Ranked 158th in the state.

7. Lemoore (7-1): Ranked 171st in the state.

8. Sanger (5-3): Ranked 182nd in the state.

9. Tulare-Mission Oak (7-0): Ranked 194th in the state.

10. SLO-Mission Prep (7-0): Ranked 201st in the state.

11. Visalia-Redwood (3-4): Ranked 216th.

12. Clovis West (3-5): Ranked 223rd.

13. Dos Palos (8-0): Ranked 227th.

14. Visalia-CVC (6-2): Ranked 228th.

15. Strathmore (8-0): Ranked 247th.

16. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (3-4): Ranked 252nd.

DIVISION III

1. Wasco (7-0): Ranked 253rd

2. Tulare Western (5-3): Ranked 258th.

3. Bakersfield Christian (5-3): Ranked 267th.

4. Stockdale (4-3): Ranked 283rd.

5. Fresno-Washington Union (3-3): Ranked 296th.

6. Dinuba (4-4): Ranked 29th.

7. Fresno-Sunnyside (6-1): Ranked 302nd.

8. Paso Robles (5-2): Ranked 303rd

9. Tulare Union (4-3): Ranked 304th.

10. Firebaugh (6-2): Ranked 329th.

11. Kennedy (6-2): Ranked 335th.

12. Reedley (7-0): Ranked 339th.

13. Fresno-Edison (2-6): Ranked 340th.

14. Nipomo (6-1): Ranked 347th.

15. Arroyo Grande (5-3): Ranked 349th.

16. Visalia-El Diamante (3-5): Ranked 359th.

DIVISION IV

1. Foothill (7-0): Ranked 372nd.

2. Madera (3-5): Ranked 383rd.

3. Bishop Union (6-1): Ranked 386th.

4. West (6-1): Ranked 395th.

5. Highland (6-2): Ranked 405th.

6. Madera South (4-4): Ranked 409th.

7. Fresno-Roosevelt (4-4): Ranked 416th.

8. Exeter (5-3): Ranked 423rd.

9. Mendota (4-2): Ranked 445th.

10. Porterville-Monache (4-4): Ranked 449th.

11. Corcoran (6-1): Ranked 482nd.

12. Coalinga (5-1): Ranked 484th.

13. Independence (2-6): Ranked 491st.

14. Fowler (6-2): Ranked 500th.

15. Reedley-Immanuel (5-3): Ranked 509th.

16. Shafter (5-3): Ranked 529th.

DIVISION V

1. South (3-3): Ranked 533rd.

2. San Luis Obispo (5-2): Ranked 535th.

3. Santa Maria-Righetti (1-6): Ranked 537th.

4. Boron (3-3): Ranked 541st.

5. Ridgeview (1-5): Ranked 544th.

6. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (1-5): Ranked 548th.

7. Porterville (2-5): Ranked 549th.

8. Tehachapi (2-5): Ranked 569th.

9. Madera-Liberty (3-4): Ranked 581st.

10. North (2-4): Ranked 598th.

11. Fresno-McLane (4-4): Ranked 601st.

12. Riverdale (4-1): Ranked 612th.

13. Templeton (4-4): Ranked 615th.

14. Selma (2-4): Ranked 634th.

15. Visalia-Golden West (2-6): Ranked 639th.

16. Atascadero (2-6): Ranked 655th.

DIVISION VI

1. Orosi (5-3): Ranked 657th.

2. Delano (3-4): Ranked 659th.

3. Chavez (2-5): Ranked 664th.

4. Chowchilla (1-7): Ranked 682nd.

5. Morro Bay (3-5): Ranked 687th.

6. Caruthers (3-5): Ranked 699th.

7. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (0-6): Ranked 715th.

8. Fresno (3-3): Ranked 717th.

9. Santa Maria (2-6): Ranked 724th.

10. Taft (3-3): Ranked 728th.

11. Woodlake (2-6): Ranked 732nd.

12. Kern Valley (3-1): Ranked 735th.

13. Kerman (1-7): Ranked 745th.

14. Orange Cove (4-4): Ranked 758th.

15. East (2-6): Ranked 764th.

16. Hanford West (1-7): Ranked 765th.

