Ten Kern County wrestlers advance to quarterfinals at CIF State Championships

The opening day of wrestling at the CIF State Championships was a perfect 10 for Kern County.
Ten area grapplers, five boys and five girls, advanced to the quarterfinals, keeping alive their dreams of standing atop the podium on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.
In the boys competition, Bakersfield High advanced four to the top eighth, putting the Drllers in 11th as a team after the first day of action.
Frontier’s Miguel Estrada, the top seed at 145, is looking for the trifecta, having already won the Central Section Division I and Masters titles in the last two weeks.
The sophomore posted a pair of falls in his two matches and now is scheduled to face No. 7 Clemente Holguin from Morgan Hill-Sobrato in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.
BHS is led by Masters champions Tye Monteiro (182) and Michael Murillo (195), Jake Honey (152), and freshman Aiden Simmons (113).
Simmons entered the event unseeded, but upset No. 7 Jacob Jones of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo in his first match, a 4-2 sudden victory, and then scored 9-6 decision over Vacaville’s Tyler Riley. He will now have to face No. 2 Dominic Mendez of Santa Maria-Righetti.
Monteiro, who medalled at the state tournament two years ago as a freshman at Garces, followed up his upset of top-seeded Joseph Martin in the Masters final with a pair of pins to open this year’s state meet. He will now face No. 7 Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco.
Murillo won both of his matches Thursday afternoon, and was spared a rematch with Keanu Trelles of Buchanan when the section’s top seed was upset in his opening match. Now Murillo will face No. 13 Robert Pratt of Brawley with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Jake Honey had a busy day, winning all three matches to join his three teammates in the final eight. Honey, who upset No. 7 Laird Root of Poway with a 2-0 decision to reach the quarterfinals, will now face No. 2 Sloan Swan of Buchanan, the section Masters champion.
Girls wrestling
Five area girls wrestlers went 2-0 on the first day of the CIF State wrestling championships to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at Mechanics Bank Arena.
A pair of Ridgeview seniors, Maliya Castillo and Monique Bravo Lerena led the way, posting pins in each of their matches.
At 170 pounds, Castillo pinned Valentina Ortega of Galt in her first match at 3:06, and then won by fall at 5:24 over Mia Delgado of South El Monte to move into the final eight.
The No. 4 seed will face No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble on Friday afternoon with a chance to make the semifinals.
Bravo Lerena trailed 2-0 in the second period when she pinned Karen Garcia of Riverside-Norte Vista at the 4:28 mark of the match to move into the 235-pound quarterfinals. The Wolf Pack standout, the No. 8 seed, needed just 1:38 to win by fall against Colfax’s Amber Guglielmi in her opener. She will now face the division’s top seed, Annika Miles of Elk Grove.
Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez (111), Bakersfield High’s Ce’Ariah Sands (137) and Naomi Roby of Golden Valley (189) also moved into the top eight.
Hernandez, the No. 6 seed, scored a fall victory at just 53 seconds in her opener against Jennifer Reyes of Elk Grove-Franklin and then followed up with a 6-0 decision over Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview. She will now face No. 3 Anaya Falcon of Walnut.
Sands, the No. 5 seed, won by fall in her first-round match over Jolene Juarez of Corona-Centennial at 1:47 and then posted a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor. She will face No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley in the quarterfinals.
Roby, the No. 6 seed, is the only one of three area wrestlers that were seeded at 189 to make it out of the first round. No. 5 Myles Medrano, the Central Section Masters champion, was upset in her first round match, as was No. 7 Gracie Lane of Centennial.
Medrano was pinned at 2:24 by unseeded Gisselle Macias of Riverside-Hillcrest, while Lane lost a close decision to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr. Lane had just tied the match at 6 with a reversal, but 17 second later, Garcia scored a point for an escape and held on the final 20 seconds for the victory.
Roby scored a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley-Clayton Valley in her first match and then pinned Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy at 3:51 to advance in the championship round. She will bow face No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Here's a look at how Kern County's girls wrestlers fared on Day 1 of the CIF State Championships:
Girls wrestling
101
Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, soph. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 0:39 over Maria Alvarez of Wilmington-Banning. Lost by fall at 1:28 to top-seeded Briana Gonzalez of El Monte-Arroyo.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Catherine Zheng of Mission San Jose and Cloe Kitagawa of Aliso Viejo-Aliso Niguel
106
Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, jr.: Injury forfeit (knee).
111
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sr. (2-0): No. 6 seed reached the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 0:53 over Jennifer Reyes of Elk Grove-Franklin; Won by 6-0 decision over Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 3 Anaya Falcon of Walnut.
121
Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, jr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 9-2 decision over Cassady Lopez of Napa-Vintage. Lost to No. 4 Luiza Nogueira of Lake-Balboa-Birmingham by fall at 2:44.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Chloe Solla of Benicia and Makenzie Shaw of Chico.
126
Kaydence Boyd, Highland, jr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall over Kylie Lang of Fullerton-Sunny Hills. Lost by fall at 3:47 to Amadee Garcia of Yuba City.
Friday’s first match: vs. the winner of Paige Beales of Ramona and Alana Watkins of Los Banos.
Yasmine Scherer, North, sr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:11 over Alondra Juarez of Salinas-Alisal. Lost by fall at 5:09 to No. 3 Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas.
Friday’s first match: vs. the winner of Mikayla Marquez of Castro Valley and Kayla Melcher of Menlo-Atherton.
137
Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr. (2-0): No. 5 seed reached the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall over Jolene Juarez of Corona-Centennial. Won a 10-8 decision over Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:31 to No. 2 Taydem Khamjoi of Stockton-Cesar Chavez.
Friday’s match: vs. Juliana Sanchez of Carson.
143
Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 5-2 decision to No. 7 Mariz Soliman of Lake Elsinore-Temescal Canyon.
Friday’s first match: vs. Athena Calderon of San Leandro.
150
Autumn Joven, East, fr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 5:33 to Cora Cost of San Francisco-Lowell.
Friday’s first match: vs. Angela Milojkovic of Palm Desert.
170
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview (2-0), senior: No. 4 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 3:06 over Valentina Ortega of Galt. Won by fall at 5:24 over Mia Delgado of South El Monte.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
189
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sr. (0-1): No. 5 seed wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:24 to Gisselle Macias of Riverside-Hillcrest.
Friday’s first match: vs. Jessica Mendieta of Napa-Vintage.
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr. (0-1): No. 7 seed wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 7-6 decision to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr.
Friday’s first match: vs. Alison Richter of Woodside.
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, jr. (2-0): No. 6 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs. Won by fall at 3:51 over Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Camila Caggianelli, Ridgeview, sr. (0-1): Injury forfeit (ankle).
235
Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, sr. (2-0): No. 8 Advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:38 over Amber Guglielmi of Colfax to advance to the round of 16 at 235. Won by fall at 4:28 over Karen Garcia of Riverside-Norte Vista.
Friday’s first match: vs. top-seeded Annika Miles of Elk Grove.
Boys wrestling
106
Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, jr (1-1): No. 14 seed in wrestling in the Consolation round of 16
Thursday’s matches: Won a 3-2 decision over Caleb Tatad of Concord-De La Salle. Lost a 7-3 decision to Chris Tanner of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Evan Valez of Brawley and Marcus Tolentino of Covina-Northview.
Isaiah Lara, South, soph. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost by fall to No. 5 Edwin Sierra of Poway.
Friday’s first match: vs. Mason Carrillo of Simi Valley Royal.
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, fr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost by fall at 0:58 to No. 4 Isaiah Quintero of Placentia-El Dorado.
Friday’s first match: vs. Jasias Gonzalez-Carrasco of Dinuba.
113
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, fr. (2-0): Advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won 4-2 sudden victory over No. 7 Jacob Jones of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo. Won a 9-6 decision over Tyler Riley of Vacaville.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 2 Dominic Mendez of Santa Maria-Righetti.
120
Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost in overtime to Logan Velledor of Vacaville, 3-1 in a sudden victory.
Friday’s match: vs. Jonathan Garcia of Orland.
Ernest Grant, South, soph. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost to No. 15 Bobby Cuevas of Concord-De La Salle.
Friday’s first match: vs. Xander Romero of Corcoran.
126
Derreck Alcantar, Frontier, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 12-0 major decision to No. 4 Michael Torres of Oakdale
Friday’s first match: vs. Josiah Laird of Modesto-Grace M Davis.
Daniel Reza, South, fr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:38 to No. 14 Mario Sandoval of Covina-Northview
Friday’s first match: vs. Donovan Johnston of Holtville.
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, soph. (2-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 6-2 decision over No. 13 Anthony Pererya of Lake Elsinore-Lakeside. Won a 3-0 decision to Jaden Felipe of San Jose-Bellarmine Prep. Lost to No. 4 Michael Torres of Oakdale.
Next: TBD.
Gavin Contreras, Chavez, soph.(0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 1:19 to No. 1 Brock Mantanona of Palm Desert.
Friday’s first match: vs. Devon Wells of El Cajon-Granite Hills.
132
Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost by major decision to No. 4 Fernando Barreto of Walnut.
Friday’s first match: vs. Michael Miller of Corning.
Cooper Riley, Frontier, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 0:34 to No. 5 Brock Bobzien of Poway.
Friday’s first match: vs. Elijah Montez of Modesto-Gregori
Sonny Lora, South, soph. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 0:57 to No. 4 Fernando Barreto of Walnut.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Jesse Patterson of Patterson and Colton Silva of Oakdale.
138
Beau Priest, Bakersfield, soph. (1-1): No. 8 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 9-5 decision over Bryant Avila of Rialto-Carter. Lost a 6-0 decision to Thomas Thongseng of Exeter.
Friday’s first match: TBD.
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:45 to No. 3 Eric Almarinez of Vacaville
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Chris Acuna of Benicia and Talan Lomeli of Corning.
145
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, soph. (2-0): No. 1 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 2:00 over Nick Rodriguez of San Diego-Cathedral Catholic. Won by fall at 2:36 over Josiah Hurd of Livermore-Granada.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 9 Clemente Holguin of Morgan Hill-Sobrato.
Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, soph. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost by 20-5 technical fall to No. 4 Koa Ruiz of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel
Friday’s match: vs. winner of Paul Johnson of Galt-Liberty Ranch and Ruben Romero of Lake Balboa-Birmingham.
152
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, soph. (3-0): No. 10 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 5-4 decision over Noah Pettit of Durham. Won by major decision over Billy Dean of Rancho Santa Margarita-Tesoro. Won a 2-0 decision over No. 7 Laird Root of Poway.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 2 Sloan Swan of Clovis-Buchanan.
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, soph. (1-1): No. 13 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 8-0 major decision over Ryan Clink of Chico. Lost by fall at 1:29 to Devyn Che of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel.
Friday’s first match: TBD.
Adrian Juarez, Highland, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost to No. 11 Micah Porter of Gilroy.
Friday’s first match: vs. Charlie Addis of Palisades.
160
Richard Garcia, South, sr. (2-1): No. 16 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won by forfeit over Angel Sanchez of San Francisco-Galileo. Won by 20-2 technical fall over Jack Hecht of Mountain View. Lost by fall at 4:31 to No. 1 Luke Gayer of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel.
Friday’s first match: vs. TBD.
Mckay East, Bakersfield, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost 7-5 decision to No. 10 Ryan Badgett of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo
Friday’s first match: vs. Vance Frabasilio of San Clemente.
Luke Combs, Frontier, sr. (1-1): No. 9 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 16-1 technical fall over Elijah Thorp of San Pedro. Lost 3-2 decision to No. 8 Adrien Reyes of Clovis.
Friday’s first match: TBD.
Kevin Muana, Centennial, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 1:!2 to No. 5 Timothy Cowan of Livermore.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Josiah Ciccarelli of Paso Robles and Aaron Hernandez of Durham.
170
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, jr. (1-1): No. 16 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 10-2 major decision over Rafael Guerra of Downey. Lost by fall at 1:01 to No. 1 Ceasar Garza of Oakdale.
Friday’s first match: TBD.
Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 0:51 to No. 6 Erik McCown of Palm Desert.
Next: vs. Cameron Gott of Shingle Springs-Ponderosa.
Drew McBride, North, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:58 to No. 10 Tyler Hanna of South Torrance.
Friday’s first match: vs. Scott Beadles of San Andreas-Calaveras.
182
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, jr. (3-0): No. 2 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 2:26 over Ethan Hoffman of Pleasanton-Foothill. Won by fall at 0:14 over Periyon Davis Oakland-Castlemont. Won by fall at 1:14 over No. 15 Ethan Gregg of Hemet.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 7 Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco.
Drake Thomas, Highland, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:50 to No. 4 Isaiah Morales of Cathedral City
Friday’s first match: vs. Ethan Hoffman of Pleasanton-Foothill.
195
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, soph. (2-0): No. 5 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 5:40 over Larry Clark of Pine Valley-Mountain Empire. Won by 7-0 decision over Jackson Burgess of Folsom-Vista Del Lago.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 13 Robert Pratt of Brawley.
Armando Medrano, South, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost a 9-4 decision to No. 12 Giovanni Martinez of Corona-Centennial.
Friday’s first match: vs. Jack Clarke of Castro Valley.
Simon Sanchez, Centennial, sr.: Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost by fall at 2:21 to No. 13 Robert Pratt of Brawley.
Friday’s first match: vs. Kaiden Baker of Rocklin.
220
Jonathan Patino, East, sr. (2-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 13-7 decision over No. 13 Achilles Clarke of Turlock-Pitman. Won by fall over Deion Solis of San Francisco-Lincoln. Lost by fall at 0:52 to No. 4 Caleb Vanbuskirk of Palm Desert.
Friday’s first match: TBD
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sr. (1-1): No. 16 seed wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:33 over Jacob Rios of Woodland Hills-El Camino Real. Lost by 6-4 decision to Caden Rogers of Clovis-Buchanan.
Friday’s first match: TBD
Justin Vecere, Centennial, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s match: Lost to No. 11 Adam Farha of Poway by fall at 5:06.
Friday’s first match: vs. Joseph Ellis of Napa-Vintage.
Angel Cervantes, Highland, soph. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost to Rayhan Jaleel of Vallejo.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Ryan Escamilla of Huntington Beach-Marina and Jackson Ramos of Folsom-Vista Del Lago.
285
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 16.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 4:41 to No. 7 Andrew Prado of Lakewood-Mayfair.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Gabriel Johnson of Shingle Springs-Ponderosa and Joey Chacon of Clovis West.
Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, fr. (0-1): Wrestling in the Consolation round of 32.
Thursday’s matches: Lost an 8-4 decision to No. 3 TJ Takafua of Sunnyvale-Fremont.
Friday's first match: vs. Sergio Rios of Madera.