Ten area wrestlers reach semifinals at Central Section Masters

Two years in the making, the return of the Central Section Masters boys wrestling championships did not disappoint on Friday at North High.
On the heels of the disappointment following the cancellation of the wrestling season in 2021, this year’s competitors, coaches and support staff managed to keep control of more nearly 700 matches in a day that started with registration at 6 a.m. and didn’t finish until after 7 p.m.
And, when the dust settled, 10 area wrestlers reached the Championship semifinals, with another 33 still battling for CIF State berth in the Consolation round.
The action picks up again on Saturday at 9 a.m., with a victory in the Consolation Round IV earning a spot in next weekend’s state meet at Mechanics Bank Arena. The semifinal matches are schedule to start at 1:30, the medal rounds at 1 and the finals at 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, Bakersfield High and Frontier had the strongest local showing, with BHS sitting in fourth (154.5 points) and Frontier in fifth (91). Clovis leads the team standings (216), followed by Clovis-Buchanan (201.5) and Clovis North (177.5). South is 14th (52.5)
The Drillers have 12 wrestlers still alive, with six set to compete in the semifinals.
As the weights increase, so too do BHS’s chances. It starts at 140, where sophomore Beau Priest won all three of his matches by fall. The No. 3 seed will now face No. 2 Michael Gioffre from Clovis-Buchanan with a chance to make the finals.
Bakersfield then had wrestlers advance to the semifinals at 154, 162, 172, 184 and 197.
Sophomore Jake Honey, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Joseph Buck of Clovis in the 154 semifinal, while senior Mckay East (No. 5) is set to square-off against top-seed Mason Espinoza of Clovis-Buchanan at 162.
A trio of No. 2 seeds, DJ Weimer at 172, Tye Monteiro at 184 and Michael Murillo (197) will compete in the semifinals. Weimer will face No. 3 Wyatt Merkfor of Clovis, Monteiro draws No. 3 Wesley Wilson of Morro Bay and Murillo matches up with No. 3 Devin Collins Hanford.
On the opposite end of the 154 and 162 bracket, a pair of Frontier wrestlers could be waiting for an all-Bakersfield final.
No. 5 Brycen Tablit (154) would have to beat top-seeded sloan Swan of Clovis-Buchanan in his semifinal match, while teammate Luke Combs (No. 2 at 162) will face No. 3 Adrien Reyes of Clovis.
But perhaps the Titans best chance of a medal rests with sophomore Miguel Estrada. The top seed at 147 won all three of his matches by fall on Friday. He will face No. 4 Mark Del Bosque of Clovis North on Saturday.
Golden Valley junior Anthony Ayon rounds out the 10 local semifinalists. Ayon, the No. 5 seed at 108, upset No. 4 Sajin Zacarias of Clovis West in overtime to advance. He will now face top seed Nikade Zinkin of Clovis on Saturday.
Here’s a look at how all the area wrestlers did in Friday’s first day of Masters competition:
108 with division seeding, name, school, grade (Friday’s record): How they fared
5. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, junior (3-0): Advanced to Championship semifinals.
10. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, freshman (2-1): Competing in the Consolation fourth round.
Isaiah Lara, South, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Dylan Garcia, Liberty, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Jose Pena, Chavez, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Eric Rivera, Highland, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Santana Ugues, Arvin, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
115
8. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, freshman (2-1): Competing in the Consolation fourth round.
Christian Vargas, Golden Valley, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round.
Jose Guzman, Highland, sophomore (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Joseph Jimenez, Centennial, freshman (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round.
Angel Loyola, South, junior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round.
122
8. Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, junior (2-1): Competing in the Consolation fourth round.
9. Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
10. Ernest Grant, South, sophomore (2-1): Competing in the Consolation fourth round.
Andon Beldo, Centennial, sophomore (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Andres Casas, Foothill, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Colby Clark, Wasco, junior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Brendon Ko, Independence, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Antonio Mares, Liberty, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
128
8. Derrek Alcantar, Frontier, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
9. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
11. Gavin Contreras, Chavez, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
12. Daniel Reza, South, freshman (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Nicholas Acosta, Liberty, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco, senior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Ezekiel Ortiz, Ridgeview, sophomore (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round.
Isaiah Chrisco, Garces, sophomore (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round.
134
6. Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
7. Sonny Lora, South, sophomore (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
10. Cooper Riley, Frontier, junior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
12. Jonathan Woods, Bakersfield, junior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Josh Binu, Centennial, sophomore (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Eduaro Munoz, Chavez, sophomore (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Nasir Wilcox, Independence, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
140
3. Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-0): Advanced Championship semifinals
10. Isaac Quiroz, Independence, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
12. Josh Shepard, Frontier, junior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley, freshman (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Morgan Errecalde, Highland, senior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Brinon Gacad, Liberty, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, junior (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Nicholas Hernandez, East, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Anthony Koch-Sipe, Centennial, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Ivan Roman Martinez, South, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Jesus Ochoa Pera, Ridgeview, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Fabian Vera, Wasco, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
147
1. Miguel Estrada, Frontier, sophomore (3-0): Advanced to Championship semifinals
7. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore: Competing in Consolation fourth round.
12. Erick Perez, South, junior (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley, sophomore: 1-2 Eliminated in consolation second round
Mario Gonzales, North, senior (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Levi Hart, Tehachapi, sophomore (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round.
Aurick Jackson, Centennial, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Efran Quinones, Chavez, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
154
3. Jake Honey, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-0): Advanced to Championship semifinals
4. Adrian Juarez, Highland, junior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
5. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, sophomore (3-0): Advanced to the Championship semifinals
Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Chris Ccaihuari, Centennial, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Rolando Lira, Chavez, freshman (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round.
Elijah Espericueta, Shafter, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
David Smith, Garces, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
162
2. Luke Combs, Frontier, senior (3-0): Advanced to Championship semifinals
4. Richard Garcia, South, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
5. Mckay East, Bakersfield, senior: 3-0 Advanced to the Championship semifinals
Kevin Muana, Centennial, senior (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Elijah Valdovinos, North, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
David Alvarez, Independence, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Elijah Graves, Tehachapi, senior (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
172
2. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, junior (3-0): Advanced to the Championship semifinals
5. Drew McBride, North, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
6. Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier, junior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
11. Lorenzo Patino, East, sophomore (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Andrew Rios, Foothill, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Alex Felix, Centennial, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Brian Martinez, Independence, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Milo Mastrucci, Garces, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Gregory Valencia, Highland, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
184
2. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, junior (3-0): Advanced to the Championship semifinals
5. Drake Thomas, Highland, senior (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
11. Brock Rios, Frontier, freshman (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Conner Smith, Liberty, senior (1-2): 1-2 Eliminated in Consolation second round
Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Brandon Ferguson, Centennial, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Junior Bojorquez, South, sophomore (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Moises Moreno, Chavez, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Johnny Saldana, Wasco, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
197
2. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-0): Advanced to the Championship semifinals
John Strategos, Liberty, freshman (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Simon Sanchez, Centennial, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Armando Medrano, South, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Logan Bowers, Garces, senior: Injury default
Juan Garcia, Foothill, freshman (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Roscoe Carreno, Wasco, sophomore (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
222
5. Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
6. Justin Vecere, Centennial, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
7. Jonathan Patino, East, senior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
10. Angel Cervantes, Highland, sophomore (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Saul Davalos, Golden Valley, senior (0-2: Eliminated in Consolation first round
Exavier Rodriguez, Chavez, senior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation second round
Miguel Montano, Garces, sophomore (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
287
7. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, junior (2-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
8. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, freshman (3-1): Competing in Consolation fourth round.
Moses Galvan, Liberty, senior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
David Chaves, North, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round
Raymond Brown, Centennial, junior (1-2): Eliminated in Consolation third round
Davis May, Garces, junior (0-2): Eliminated in Consolation first round