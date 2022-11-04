Tehachapi rolls past Mt. Whitney in D-III football opener

TEHACHAPI — Tehachapi football coach Kris Krempien was hoping his team would get off to a fast start in Friday’s home playoff opener.
And on cue, the Warriors delivered.
Junior Karson Tiewater returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and No. 3 seeded Tehachapi used several big plays to roll to a 37-14 victory over No. 14 Visalia-Mt. Whitney to advance to the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III playoffs.
“It’s absolutely huge, knowing that we get another home game next week guaranteed with our seeding, “Krempien said. “That’s always a good thing and it’s definitely good to get the monkey off our back. Coming out with the kickoff return (for a TD) was definitely a good thing. We made a couple of other big plays and then kind of finished them off at the end. That was a good thing for our football team.”
The Warriors (10-1) will host No. 11 Fresno-Sunnyside on Thursday. Sunnyside upset No. 6 Tulare Union 41-22 on Friday.
“We love playing up here and the crowd loves it,” Krempien said. “The town loves it and mountain football is back.”
It was a night of big plays for Tehachapi. AJ Anderson had a pair of long scoring runs and Mike Jones had a rushing touchdown and capped the game’s scoring with a 10-yard interception return for a score on the last play of the game.
Anderson had a game-high 143 yards on 16 carries. He had a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give his team a 14-0 lead and then broke free for a 34-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 31-7.
“We’re just designed where once you get a lead you kind of put your foot on the gas and just grind out those long, sustained drives, and hammer away at guys,” Krempien said. “I think that was definitely the difference-maker, just knowing that we’re built for that scenario.”
In addition to the kickoff return, Tiewater also had a big night running the football. He finished with 101 yards on nine carries, including a 54-yarder that set up a 24-yard field goal by Martin Rodriguez late in the first half to make it 17-7.
The Pioneers (4-7) had their moments and pulled within 14-7 in the second quarter on a 3-yard TD run by quarterback Dominic Pineda. The drive was set up by an interception by Mario Rodriguez followed by a 37-yard completion from Pineda to Jonah Marquez.
But the Warriors extended its lead early in the second half when Adrian Pina intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it to the Mt. Whitney 2-yard line. Four plays later, Jones bulled his way over from the 1 to make it 24-7 just 3 minutes into the second half.
“The defense did a really good job,” Krempien said. “They had some explosive playmakers on their receiving corps and I thought we did a good job neutralizing that and keeping everything in front of us.”