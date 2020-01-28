In a game that featured several shifts in momentum, the Tehachapi girls basketball team finally took control late in the fourth quarter at Bakersfield Christian.
Senior Teagan Thurman scored 30 points, including 14 in a decisive 24-3 run in the final 6:34, to help the Warriors rally for a 72-61 victory over the Eagles in a key South Yosemite League match up on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (8-11, 4-3) led 58-47 with 6:42 to play following a basket by junior center Dami Sule, but BCHS only scored one more field goal the rest of the way.
Tehachapi (12-1, 7-0) scored the next 12 points and eventually took a 64-61 lead when Aleiyah Bryant made one of two free throws with 2:02 to play. Sule was whistled for her fifth foul on the play, forcing her out of the game.
Sule had been virtually unstoppable, scoring 15 of her team-high 27 points in the third quarter to help the Eagles build a 56-45 lead.
But with the Eagles main offensive threat on the bench, BCHS had little answer offensively down the stretch. Tehachapi guard Emily Williams, who closed the third quarter with a short jumper to beat the buzzer, nailed a 3-pointer to build the Warriors’ lead to 67-61 with 1:15 to play. She finished with 12 points.
Tehachapi was playing without senior captain Irey Sandholdt, who injured her knee in Monday’s victory over Ridgeview. In her absence, freshman Laura LaMonte scored 15 points to help pick up the slack.
Bakersfield Christian, which lost at Tehachapi 81-32 on Jan. 1, scored 32 points in the first half alone on Tuesday. The Eagles scored the game's first seven points, survived a charge by Tehachapi and took a 24-20 lead with 5:10 to play in the first half following seven straight points by junior guard Jenna Taylor.
After halftime, Sule took over. She scored 10 of her team’s first 12 points to open the second half, capping the quarter with a rebound and coast-to-coast drive for a 56-45 lead with under a minute to play.
Thurman, who scored 14 points in the first half, was held in check in the third quarter. She was shaken up with a collision with Sule and was removed from the game after being attended to on the floor for several minutes.
When she returned, Thurman missed her first four shots before sinking a 3-pointer as part of her team’s 12-0 run in the final period. She nailed a pull-up 3 a few moments later to tie the game at 58-58, and rebounded her own miss and scored to give the Warriors the lead for good, 61-60 with 2:46 to play.
Junior guard Lauren Buetow finished with 12 points for the Eagles, including three 3-pointers.
