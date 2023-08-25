With just 19 seconds left in the second quarter on Thursday night, Highland lined up for a 27-yard field goal, looking to trim visiting Tehachapi’s 8-0 lead and gain some much-needed momentum heading into halftime.
The Scots’ aspirations came to an abrupt halt moments later, when the Warriors' Karson Tiewater and Adrian Pina broke through the line and converged on Peter Parra’s kick.
Pina picked up the deflection and rumbled 81 yards for a score in what turned out to be the defining moment in Tehachapi’s 29-7 non-league victory.
“You know it was huge,” Highland coach Mike Gutierrez said. “In our heads, our defense played a heck of a game, not only in the first half, but the second half. They kept us there. So we thought let’s just try to get points, make it a very competitive second half, obviously they got momentum, but we like the way our guys responded.”
To add insult to injury, Scots senior Jeremy Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for an apparent touchdown on the final play of the half, but a personal foul penalty nullified the play and Highland entered the half scoreless.
It was a defensive battle throughout, with the Warriors grinding out 273 yards on the ground to provide just enough offense.
“Last year we kind of pulled away early and that allowed us to really open things up,” said Tehachapi coach Kris Krempien, whose team defeated Highland 42-7 at home last season. “But this year, we knew we were going to get a dogfight. They came out and had a great gameplan, they stopped our run game, and we had to make some adjustments.”
Mike Jones led the way with 122 yards rushing, including an 8-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring four minutes into the game. Jackson blocked the extra point attempt and the Warriors settled for a 6-0 lead.
Both teams punted on their next two possessions, but Tehachapi pinned Highland inside their own 1-yard line following a 58-yard punt by Andrew Aguirre. Three plays later, the Scots’ Tino Calloway was tackled at the goaline and fell back into the endzone for a safety and an 8-0 Warriors’ lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
The play set the stage for a strong defensive stretch for the Scots. After kicking the ball off to Tehachapi, Highland’s Jordan Salcido picked off a pass from Warriors quarterback Jacob Root to half their drive at the Scot’s 7-yard line.
“We like the way we responded,” Gutierrez said.”They still came out and fought, had a couple of stands, but I couldn’t be prouder of our defense.”
Highland struggled to move the ball all night, but also forced Tehachapi to punt on its next two possessions, and the Scots started their final drive of the first half on the Warriors 45. Highland moved to the ball inside the 10, thanks in large part to two personal foul calls, but the drive stalled, and the Scots opted to settle for a field goal try.
Tehachapi (2-0) took control of the game in the second half, capitalizing on an interception by Kaleb Songer that gave his team a short field at Highland’s 23. Three plays later, Tidewater scored on a 5-yard run to build the lead to 22-0 with 6:19 left in the third quarter.
“The defense played lights out,” said Krempien, whose team limited Highland to just 124 yards in total offense. “Any time they do that, you give yourself a good chance.”
The Scots (1-1) notched their first points on their first possession of the fourth quarter, with Calloway leading the way with two long runs, followed by a 23-yard burst by Raul Palomino that brought the ball to the Warriors’ 5-yard line. Highland quarterback Izaiah Ott scored on the next play to make it 22-7 with 8:15 to play.
“Just to get something at the end (was nice to see), because our offense didn;t have the greatest night,” Gutierrez said. “I’ll take the blame for that, but it was good to see him go in at the end.”
But Tehachapi responded with an 8-play, 71-yard drive, capped by a 48-yard catch and run to AJ Anderson from Root to complete the scoring with 3:54 to play. Anderson finished with 127 total yards.
“It always feels good, any time you win it’s a good feeling,” Krempien said. “We just have to keep the momentum rolling, fix a lot of mistakes — we had way too many penalties this week — but at the end of the day, a win’s a win, so we’ll be happy with that.”