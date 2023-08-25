With just 19 seconds left in the second quarter on Thursday night, Highland lined up for a 27-yard field goal, looking to trim visiting Tehachapi’s 8-0 lead and gain some much-needed momentum heading into halftime.

The Scots’ aspirations came to an abrupt halt moments later, when the Warriors' Karson Tiewater and Adrian Pina broke through the line and converged on Peter Parra’s kick.