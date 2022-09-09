Tehachapi holds off Wasco to remain unbeaten

When Wasco starts fast — scoring early, converting fourth downs, recovering an onside kick or two — the Tigers can simply steamroll opponents, as they did in games like last week against Porterville-Monache.
Friday night's matchup was not one of those games.
Tehachapi recovered a fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage and got fourth-down stops on Wasco's next two drives, then built a 21-0 lead early. The Warriors withstood a steady Tigers comeback fueled by 122 second-half passing yards and two late touchdowns from quarterback David Manzo, and Tehachapi earned some key stops late to seal a 27-20 road victory.
"All in all these kids played tough," Tehachapi coach Kris Krempien said. "We knew it was gonna be a hard-nosed, old-school smash-mouth-style football game, and that's exactly what it was."
After an 8-yard touchdown from Manzo to Eli Vasquez cut Wasco's deficit to seven points late, Karson Tiewater recovered an onside kick, allowing Tehachapi to burn some clock.
"I was actually really nervous, not even gonna lie," Tiewater said. "But you know, I knew the assignment, I had to get it done."
Then, after a punt pinned Wasco at its own 9-yard line, sophomore linebacker Adrian Pina picked off Manzo on the first play of the drive to seal it for the Warriors.
"We needed that," Krempien said. "We squandered too much of a lead and you don't want to see it get that close, but hats off to them. They made the play when the play needed to be made."
AJ Anderson had touchdown runs of 50 and 4 yards, plus an interception on defense, as the Warriors partnered him with Tiewater and Mike Jones in the backfield.
On a night when lightning delays and cancellations affected high school football throughout Kern County, the rain began just before kickoff and abated midway through the game.
"It was like we brought home down here with us," Krempien said.
Tehachapi got a big break on the opening fumble and marched down the field, covering just 39 yards in over seven minutes to set up Jones' initial touchdown.
Wasco's offensive leader on the day, Michael Dominguez, was dragged down in the backfield on fourth down to give the Warriors the ball back, but they found themselves in an awkward fourth-and-8 at the edge of the red zone, and Jacob Root threw an interception in the end zone to Isaiah Acosta to close the first quarter.
The Tigers started their next drive strong as Manzo tossed the ball right back to Acosta for 20 yards, but two negative plays and a fourth-down incompletion at midfield returned possession to Tehachapi.
The Warriors had their first of two one-play touchdown drives as Anderson scampered 50 yards around right end to make it 14-0. He then set up their second by intercepting Manzo and returning the ball to the 9, where Root found Tiewater for a score to make it 21-0.
Despite finding itself in a big hole — unfamiliar for a team that hadn't lost a regular-season game since April 1, 2021 — Wasco fought back. Acosta and Vasquez made contested catches downfield to help the Tigers move the chains before the end of the half, and a possible interception by Kaleb Songer was nullified by pass interference. That helped Wasco weather a second-and-30 and eventually score on a touchdown and conversion by Dominguez to make it 21-8.
Wasco got to kick off after halftime and recovered one of its trademark onside kicks, only to stall after gaining just five yards and then punt. Tehachapi responded with a methodical 11-play touchdown drive culminating with Anderson's second score on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line.
Still, the Tigers responded. They converted a fourth-and-7 in their own territory when Acosta zoomed around left end on an end-around for 10 yards, and then Manzo hit Lopez for 33 more when Anderson tried for another pick. Lopez was rewarded with a 3-yard touchdown later in the drive at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 27-14.
Wasco quickly forced another three-and-out, but had to start from the shadow of its own goalposts. Nonetheless, Manzo and the offense led a remarkable 99-yard drive. Dominguez carried the ball six times for 36 yards and this time Vasquez caught a touchdown with 2:31 left.
Tiewater recovered an onside kick, but Tehachapi got called for an immediate delay of game penalty that loomed large when Andrew Aguirre came five yards short on third down.
After another coffin-corner punt, though, Pina seized on an underthrown ball for the game-ending pick.
Tehachapi moves to 4-0 and will travel to Arvin next week, while Wasco looks to bounce back in a league game at McFarland.
"We're going to keep pounding the ball, we're going to keep on moving," Tiewater said. "It's all up to the linemen and the backs."