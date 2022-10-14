 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tehachapi escapes North for critical league win

Tehachapi needed more points to win than it probably expected at halftime of Friday night's game at North, leading 26-7. But after the Warriors had blown their lead and then taken it back, their most important drive was ultimately a non-scoring one.

After forcing a three-and-out early just eight plays into the fourth quarter, it was time to kill the clock. With 12 straight rushes, including one third-down conversion by Mike Jones and two more on gutsy outside runs by AJ Anderson, Tehachapi did just that, and took a pair of knees from the 5-yard line to win 32-28.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget