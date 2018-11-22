Twenty years ago on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Condors President Matt Riley tried something he saw elsewhere and thought it might work well in Bakersfield.
The Condors asked fans to bring stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the the ice after the first goal by Bakersfield. A good way to get fans involved and help the community by donating the faux fur creatures to those in need.
Riley had no idea how many teddy bears and others animals might be tossed. Riley and staff had around 20 local youth players, each armed with a large garbage bag, at the ready for the collection. To those kids, aged 7 and 8, including one of mine, it was supposed to be a competition to see who could collect the most animals.
A few hundred of the stuffed animals would have been a nice haul and avoid a bust.
No one expected what happened.
More than 7,300 fans turned out and when Paul Willett scored five minutes and two seconds into the first period 2,553 stuffed animals came raining down onto the ice. The sheer volume overwhelmed the kids and the Condors staff. It took well more than 20 minutes to get the animals off the ice.
Logistically problems aside, a tradition was born and the Teddy Bear Toss game has become the No. 1 draw for the team.
On Saturday, the 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss game will take place at Rabobank Arena and another capacity crowd is expected.
Last season 8,862 fans, the second-largest crowd in TBT history, tossed a record 10,559 stuffed animals onto the ice after Brad Malone scored 2:15 into the second period.
Thirteen of the previous games have drawn more than 8,200 fans and over the 19 years fans have tossed 121,395 stuffed animals onto the ice for an average haul of 6,389.
Pretty good, considering fans have to shell out money for tickets and then are asked to spend more money by purchasing stuffed animals and flinging them onto the ice.
Not all who attend come bearing stuffed animals but others bring several with some looking liking like Santa with bags of them tossed over their shoulders
It is the feel-good game of year and the sight of thousands of of bears being tossed onto the ice never gets old.
As I write this on Thanksgiving Day I am thankful for Matt Riley for bringing this tradition to Bakersfield and thankful to all the fans who have tossed stuffed animals onto the ice over the past 19 years.
It will be a pleasure to watch the fur fly once again on Saturday for the 20th edition. And just maybe we can set another record.
