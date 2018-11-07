Cal State Bakersfield led No. 20 TCU for more than 31 minutes and was up by nine at halftime, but couldn’t hold on and lost, 66-61, on Wednesday. It would have been CSUB’s first win over a ranked team since joining Division I in 2007.
TCU’s Desmond Bane scored 13 of his 14 points after halftime as the Horned Frogs rallied. His tiebreaking driving layup with 2:48 left finally put TCU ahead for good. The Roadrunners made just 1 of their last 10 field goals to end the game.
Sophomore Jarkel Joiner powered the CSUB offense with 18 points and Damiyne Durham scored 11. The Roadrunners scored 37 points and shot 52 percent in the first half. But CSUB made only 24.2 percent of its attempts in the second half.
TCU played an opener as a ranked team for the first time in 20 seasons, since 1998-99. That was after the Horned Frogs had gone to the 1998 NCAA Tournament, their last one before making it last March in the second season for coach Jamie Dixon at his alma mater.
JD Miller had 13 points for the Horned Frogs, while Alex Robinson had 12 points and nine assists. Yuat Alok had 11 points.
Bane, who also had 10 rebounds, and Alex Robinson each had five points in a 19-6 run in the second half that pushed TCU ahead for the first time since less than seven minutes into the game. The Frogs led 49-47 when Bane drove for a layup and made the free throw after being fouled.
Durham and Greg Lee had all of the points for the Roadrunners in a 10-1 run in the first half that pushed them ahead 23-15.
Bakersfield led 37-28 at halftime. CSUB was 9-for-24 from 3 in the game and TCU was 3-for-16.
BIG PICTURE
Cal State Bakersfield has nine players on its roster who previously redshirted a season, matching the most in the nation. Joiner is a sophomore guard from Oxford, Mississippi, where Barnes was an All-SEC guard as a player for Ole Miss in 1988 before later becoming the SEC Coach of the Year for the Rebels. This is Barnes' eighth season at Bakersfield.
TCU opened the season without junior point guard Jaylen Fisher, who will miss at least a couple of weeks while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in September. He missed the final 16 games last season after suffering a torn meniscus in that knee.
UP NEXT
Cal State Bakersfield plays its home opener Friday against the University of Antelope Valley, the only time the Roadrunners will be at home until Dec. 4. Tip off is at 11 a.m. in the annual Education Day game at CSUB.
TCU is playing its first six games at home, the next Sunday against Oral Roberts. They won't leave campus for a game until making the 40-mile trip to play SMU in Dallas on Dec. 5.
