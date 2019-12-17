What is sweeter than your typical comeback story? An epic comeback from a career threatening injury only to return as an overall team stat leader.
That is the inspiring tale of redshirt junior Taze Moore’s career as a Roadrunner.
His time here at Cal State Bakersfield began as a freshman in the 2016-17 season. Moore immediately found his place as an important role player for the Roadrunners and showed immense promise as he tried to work his way into the starting rotation.
Unfortunately, for Moore his inaugural season as a Roadrunner would be cut short about two-thirds of the way through the season after he suffered a season-ending leg injury.
To his and the team’s dismay, the injury would not only take him out of the rotation for the rest of the 2016-17 season, but kept him off the court through the 2017-18 campaign. Moore sat out the entire season and even into the start of the 2018-19 season, when he was still only beginning to see his leg get back to playing strength.
Moore, however, was resilient through five surgeries, numerous progressions and setbacks, and through hours of recovery, days of extra work, and months of longing to get back on the court. Moore even admitted briefly feeling like his career may well have been over, yet he chose not to give up on basketball and his recovery. Moore returned exactly 634 days from the day he was injured.
And despite only recently returning to CSUB’s blue court he has remained a household name and fan favorite of the Roadrunners. Moore can be seen soaring through the air, blocking shots, zooming down the court, and putting up posterizing dunks leaving the crowd and even his teammates in awe of his post-injury athleticism.
With any intense injury there are lasting complications and while the comeback has been exceptional, Moore has not been exempted from some regular reminders of what once kept him off of the court for so long. He has had to put in an immense amount of work before, during, and after games and practices to get to where he is today.
He leads the Roadrunners in overall scoring, averaging 12.5 points along with 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. He is simply an all-around threat, and the truest form of a great comeback story. One you will not want to miss.
