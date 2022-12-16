 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taft's Atkinson hopes to make most of interim head coach tenure

20221217-bc-atkinson.jpg

Morgan Atkinson sits in the dugout in her capacity as Taft College's interim softball coach.

 Courtesy of Morgan Atkinson

Morgan Atkinson’s college coaching career began as she sent a flurry of emails to junior college programs up and down the state, hoping one might be looking for an extra coach.

After just one full season as an assistant, she found herself at the helm of one of those programs. Former Taft College head coach Gaby Brixey’s unexpected departure in late July thrust her colleague Atkinson into the role of interim coach.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases