Taft's Atkinson hopes to make most of interim head coach tenure

Morgan Atkinson’s college coaching career began as she sent a flurry of emails to junior college programs up and down the state, hoping one might be looking for an extra coach.
After just one full season as an assistant, she found herself at the helm of one of those programs. Former Taft College head coach Gaby Brixey’s unexpected departure in late July thrust her colleague Atkinson into the role of interim coach.
While Brixey left to tackle rebuilding a dormant program at her alma mater of West Hills Coalinga, Atkinson prepared to shoulder the burdens, administrative and emotional alike, of a head coaching role.
“I was super happy for her to get an opportunity where she thought she could grow more and she could be better,” Atkinson said, with a few months of distance. “It was honestly just really nerve-wracking at first.”
She had graduated from tiny Salem University in West Virginia in 2021 after starting for the Tigers between 2017 and 2020. Now here she was, charged — along with retained assistant Brinley Rosenberger — with overseeing a team of women not much younger than herself.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group, honestly,” Atkinson said, “because they’ve shown me so much respect, just from the jump.”
While her ascent came as a surprise to all involved, Atkinson’s arrival in college coaching was no accident.
“I literally knew I wanted to coach as soon as I started playing softball,” she said.
Morgan Gamboa, who was two years behind her at Frontier, bonded with Atkinson as a freshman when they realized they had first the same shoes and then the same name. Even then, Atkinson displayed one defining attribute: her intensity.
“I can remember one time specifically, her senior year,” Gamboa recalled, “we were down that game, and this girl went balls to the wall … all gas, no brake, she laid out for the ball.”
She added that this quality transferred to the dugout, where Atkinson “could get anybody up and screaming in a game that we were down.” Gamboa suggested that this passion could transfer well to any group of players Atkinson coached. During college, Gamboa added, Atkinson had branched out to other positions beyond her main role as a catcher and was “always about growth on the field.”
All the while, she developed her coaching repertoire, giving lessons over the years. She took great inspiration from Vanessa Jimenez, an assistant coach at Salem. Atkinson’s biggest coaching job before Taft, though, was a short stint with the club team Central Cal Athletics under another mentor of hers in coach Brandon Sanders.
“When she came on she was really new, new to the coaching side of it, so I kind of viewed her as a player still,” Sanders said. “She was kind of still in that mindset, fresh out of college, but trying to get her legs under her in the coaching aspect.”
Sanders praised Atkinson’s “bulldog mentality” and her ability to connect with the young women in her care on a deeper level than her fellow male coaches could, to the point that she inspired some of the Athletics to want to come back and help coach themselves when they’re done playing softball.
He also said he’s seen her grow substantially since taking on the Taft job.
“She can take that all on,” Sanders said. “Yeah, she’s young and she does have her worries here and there, but she does have people that she can count on, lean on and talk to.”
For Atkinson herself, training the players on the field, even with just two returners from last year, and bonding with them off it haven’t been too difficult; the hardest part of the job has been pure logistics, planning team travel and the like.
Before the season begins, she wants to see her team develop in terms of time management and focus.
“I hope that this year we can build,” Atkinson said. “I definitely would love to win, obviously, but I think if we can build the kind of culture that we want to keep building throughout the years — obviously coaches can’t think of one year, got to think ahead.”
“She’s very goal-oriented, not results-oriented,” Sanders added. “She knows it’s a process, she knows it’s gonna take time, and she knows her role.”
Atkinson also emphasizes that in trying to prove herself worthy of the head coaching job, she’s just as much trying to show that young women as a whole deserve more of the sorts of opportunities she’s unexpectedly gotten, to “show what they can do for the coaching realm.”
“I think honestly she needs to keep making connections, talking to people, allowing them to understand who she is as a coach,” Gamboa said. “I think we have a fear of showing people that we’re just like every other coach, we can do everything every other coach does.”
Atkinson will lead the Cougars onto the field for her first official game as interim head coach on Jan. 27 against Cabrillo.
“I’m just super hyped for the season,” she said. “I think the girls know that they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, if they really just grind hard, stick to the plan.”
It’ll be the next chapter in her rapid rise, one that Gamboa and Sanders believe is just beginning.
“There’s no other girl that wanted this more, and then it just fell in her lap so soon,” Gamboa said. “I’ve heard her talk about it for so long. When she told me she got the position, I was like, ‘Dude, this is what you wanted, this is awesome.’ It’s just great to see how her hard work has landed her in this position that she’s in.”