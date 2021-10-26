Taft shakes off a slow start, posts hard-fought, four-set victory over Highland in D-V volleyball opener

TAFT — It took a while for Taft to get going in Friday night’s playoff opener, but once it did, the Wildcats were difficult to stop.
Top-seeded Taft caught fire late in the first set and took control of its match against No. 16 Highland en route to a 25-23, 25-14, 26-28, 25-18 victory in the opening round of the Central Section Division V playoffs.
Breann Bracken led a balanced offensive attack with a game-high 18 kills, including five in the decisive fourth set to help her team regain momentum from a determined Scots squad that was looking to even the match at two sets apiece.
Taft (18-13-1) will host a quarterfinal match on Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 9 Golden Valley. The Bulldogs defeated No. 8 Wonderful Prep on Tuesday.
After winning the third set, Highland (12-11), the runner-up in the Southeast Yosemite League this season, opened the fourth set with a 5-2 lead. The Wildcats responded with four straight points before the Scots countered with four consecutive and led 10-7 following a kill by team captain Maritza Gonzalez Ortega. She finished with kills and a team-high three blocks.
But the Wildcats, who finished third in the South Sequoia League, began to creep back into the game and eventually took the lead 13-12.
It was a start of a see-saw match before Bracken and Taft took control for good. Bracken had three kills during a 7-0 stretch that eventually gave her team a 22-16 advantage. After Highland slowed the Wildcats' momentum with a side-out and a kill by Trinity Martinez, Taft finished things off with three straight points.
The final set was characteristic of the match. With the exception of Game two, it was close throughout.
In addition to Bracken, the Wildcats received strong contributions from Jayde Gonzalez (16 kills), Kamiryn Downey (eight kills), Cadence Mizener (five kills, three aces) and the all-around game of setter Cambria Parker.
Taniyah Fletcher had a big night for Highland, finishing with a team-high 12 kills, along with two blocks and an ace. She was at her best in the third set when her play seemed to inspire the Scots after a lopsided second set and 2-0 deficit in the match.
Emma Garcia also played a big role in Highland’s third set victory, posting five of her eight kills in the set. She also had two aces. Teammate Breyona Roberson added four kills for Highland.