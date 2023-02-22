Taft outlasts Madera-Torres to advance to CIF Central Section Division VI title game

With 90 seconds remaining it appeared the Taft High boys’ basketball team was falling apart and Madera-Torres was grabbing the momentum.
But the Wildcats have faced adversity before. They started the season 1-8, but dug deep to turn their season around.
Against Torres, Taft found a way to turn that momentum around after Torres had scored four straight points.
The top-seeded Wildcats outscored the No. 4 Toros 8-3 down the stretch to pull off a 65-60 win and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division VI championship game.
Junior Blaine Neudorf led Taft with 24 points. The Wildcats will face No. 3 Highland at Selland Arena in Fresno Friday at noon for the championship.
Taft last played in the Valley title game in 2016, when they lost. The last time they won the Valley championship? Coach Robert Lumsden believes it was in 1956.
“We started trusting each other, coming together as a team,” Lumsden said of how Taft turned its season around. “We played as individuals a lot at the beginning of the season. To watch the growth from the beginning of the season to now, it’s great.”
Taft has gone 14-6 after that 1-8 start, riding momentum and gaining strength when football players joined the team during the rough beginning to the basketball season.
“We went 1-8, we went against really good teams,” Neudorf said. “But then we got football players back on the team. Then we won and got momentum. We were building off the momentum, game after game.”
Torres, a school that opened three years ago, caught Taft at 57-57 with 90 seconds left. Lumsden had to call a timeout during the Toros’ full-court pressure defense.
Out of the timeout, the Wildcats responded.
Taft sophomore Ernie Laulu glided past defenders in transition for a layup to give the Wildcats a 60-57 lead. Laulu had hit one of two free throws a bit before his huge layup.
Taft’s defense and free-throw making carried them to the win after Laulu’s three points.
Torres couldn’t find any momentum or get a clean look at a shot.
Neudorf scored on an easy layup to give Taft a 57-53 lead with 2:15 left. But that’s when Torres responded. Ethan Viana-Williams scored four points within 20 seconds and that’s when it looked like the Toros had all the momentum.
But the Wildcats would not be denied.