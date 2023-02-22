 Skip to main content
Taft outlasts Madera-Torres to advance to CIF Central Section Division VI title game

With 90 seconds remaining it appeared the Taft High boys’ basketball team was falling apart and Madera-Torres was grabbing the momentum.

But the Wildcats have faced adversity before. They started the season 1-8, but dug deep to turn their season around.

