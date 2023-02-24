Taft edges Highland to win Central Section Division VI boys basketball title

Central Section Championships
At Fresno-Selland Arena
Boys basketball
Friday's scores
Division II
No. 2 Arroyo Grande 59, No. 4 Porterville 30
Division IV
No. 3 Tulare Western 60, No. 1 Kerman 40
Division VI
No. 1 Taft 43, No. 3 Highland 41
Saturday's games
Division I
No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 3 Santa Maria-St. Joseph, 8 p.m.
Division III
No. 1 Selma vs. No. 11 Kingsburg, 4 p.m.
Division V
No. 7 McFarland vs. No. 13 Madera South, noon
Girls basketball
Division II
No. 6 Liberty 58, No. 4 Tehachapi 51
Division IV
No. 6 Lompoc 32, No. 12 Tulare Union 31
Division VI
No. 6 Lindsay 53, No. 2 Madera-Matilda Torres 37
Saturday's games
Division I
No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis, 6 p.m.
Division III
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian vs. No. 2 Porterville, 2 p.m.
Division V
No. 8 Arvin vs. No. 10 Reedley, 10 a.m.
