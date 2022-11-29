 Skip to main content
Taft College men's soccer team, loaded with local players, headed back to state

Under coach Angelo Cutrona, the Taft College men's soccer program has been a perennial playoff contender for two decades. This weekend, though, the Cougars will get their first chance at a state title since 2017.

Led by a stalwart defense headlined by goalkeeper Jaime Tiscareno, the state leader in goals against average and a Garces graduate, the Cougars pitched 13 clean sheets this season, split the Central Valley Conference crown with rival Fresno City and survived a challenging Northern California regional playoff bracket. Most recently, they edged a high-scoring Hartnell squad 2-1 in the final Saturday afternoon.

