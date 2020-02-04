If all goes as planned, the term Guitar Hero will take on a new meaning Wednesday night in Bakersfield.
That’s because 112 local boys and girls wrestlers will be in action for the second South Yosemite Conference Championships — with a new custom acoustic guitar — and local bragging rights on the line.
The guitar features a wrestling-inspired design. Second-place finishers will receive custom singlets.
Although several of the top local wrestlers will sit this one out as they prepare for next week’s Central Section Divisional, many quality wrestlers are scheduled to take the mat at North High. Opening matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m., with the finals at 7.
Tops on that list is Josiah Hill from Bakersfield High, the top-ranked heavyweight. Hill captured the Southwest Yosemite League title with a second-period pin of Frontier junior Jake Andrews on Thursday. The two are favored to meet again in the SYC final.
Perhaps the most competitive division is at 160 pounds, where three of the section’s top wrestlers are slated to compete. That list includes BHS senior Jaden Sanchez, Golden Valley’s Dominick Leon and Jeremiah Barajas from Frontier.
There’s also plenty of talent at 126, 138 and 182. SWYL champion JT Appleton from Frontier is one of the favorites at 126, along with North’s Anthony Ornalez and Devan Saldana from Golden Valley.
Angel Ochoa from Foothill, Highland’s Morgan Errecelde and Josh Lewis from Independence headline the 138 class, while the Drillers’ Pedro Trujillo, East’s Jonathan Patino and Jake Shepherd from Frontier are some of the section's best at 182.
In the 170-pound division, Centennial senior Keenan Sullivan and East's Ricardo Eaton is an intriguing match up.
In the girls competition, four of the state’s top-10 wrestlers are scheduled to compete.
Ridgeview senior Genesis Quirarte (111) and sophomore teammate Maliya Castillo (170) are both ranked in the top-5 in the state in their respective weight classes, according to Calgrappler.com.
Stockdale junior Ehireme Ohens is ranked third in the state at 160, junior Aliana Lefotu of Golden Valley sixth at 137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.