SWYL baseball is as competitive as ever, and coaches wouldn't want it any other way

Since its inception for the 2010-11 school year, the Southwest Yosemite League — or “the power league” as its known in some local circles — has had more than its share of talented players and teams.
Multiple Central Section championships and NCAA Division scholarships have been commonplace, even as a few teams have been shuffled in and out of the league.
That’s particularly true in baseball, and this year may be the best group of teams yet, according to some of the SWYL’s long-standing coaches.
“No knock on the other sports in town, but baseball is the most competitive sport in town,” said Tony Mills, Liberty’s varsity baseball coach the past 16 years. “This year’s SWYL, is the best top-to-bottom league in the history of the league.
“There’ve been unbelievable players over the years, unbelievable teams over the years, but from top to bottom … I mean the pitching … in my mind, by far is greater than I’ve ever seen it. I mean Frontier’s got two guys, Ridgeview has a guy, Centennial has a guy, we’ve got a guy … Stockdale’s got three guys in my mind. I mean, I’m telling you, it’s a bear fight.”
Mills’ words have been backed up on the field, where the league’s perennial powers Centennial, Liberty and Stockdale are all tied at 9-4, with the SWYL’s final two games scheduled this week.
“This is the most talent we’ve had in Bakersfield, counting everybody in all the schools, I think in a long time,” said Brad Showers, Stockdale’s JV coach for 16 years before taking over the Mustangs’ varsity squad in 2014. “Anybody can beat anybody on a given day. It’s just crazy. And I told my team before the season started, the league champ is going to have three or four losses. And for me personally, I thought I’d be upset if we have three or four losses, but go figure … It’s the last week and three teams are tied with a 9-4 record.”
Despite a late start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t take the teams long to amp things up and play at midseason form. With the Kern High School District’s decision to have its schools only play each other, South Yosemite League power Ridgeview took the place of Garces for this year, and has been competitive with a 5-8 record thus far.
The SWYL leaders have taken turns beating each other up.
Stockdale was swept by Centennial and then turned around and won three straight against a Liberty team that had only lost one league game. The Golden Hawks lost two of three to the Patriots and swept the Mustangs, but also have losses to Frontier and the Wolf Pack.
Heading into the final two games, Centennial, Liberty and Stockdale look to avoid another blemish against schools in the middle or lower end of the standings.
Centennial will send sophomore Jordan Mora — fresh off a 3-0 no-hitter against Ridgeview last week — to the mound Tuesday against Frontier and Northern Colorado-commit Dylan Smith. The Titans defeated the Golden Hawks on Thursday on the strength of junior left-hander Hudson Barrett, who has committed to UC Santa Barbara. Barrett, who tossed a no-hitter two weeks ago against BHS, is scheduled to throw in this week’s season finale on Thursday.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s good baseball,” said Dan Durham, who has been coaching baseball at Centennial since 1996 and took over the varsity program in 2014. “It’s just intense. It’s all the characteristics you hope for as a player, as a coach, as a fan. It’s fun to come to the ballpark to see what’s going to happen. Something special usually happens in one of our games.
“We’ve had two walk-off, bottom of the seventh wins, a no-hitter, we had a game against Stockdale where we had two outs and they had runners on and the ball left the bat and looked like it might be tied up. And our left fielder made an amazing catch to end the game. I mean it seems like it’s exciting every time we come to the park.”
Stockdale needed nine innings to defeat Ridgeview on Thursday and must find a way to close the season with two wins over the Wolf Pack to keep pace in the SWYL race.
“Our goal is to win Tuesday, one game at a time,” said Showers, who was a roommate with Durham for two years while the two attended Chico State. “And we don’t want to focus on anything because one of us could lose easily. This fairy tale may not very well end up in a three-way tie. I just don’t know. There’s a lot of ball (to be played). But it’s fun, it sure is fun. Anything can happen.”
Liberty will close its season with two games against Bakersfield High, which is winless in SWYL play but has lost close games to Stockdale, Ridgeview and Frontier this season.
“What we’re going to try to do is get better on Monday at practice, take care of Bakersfield High School on Tuesday, and the next day we’re going to try to get better,” said Mills, who led the Patriots to the 2019 SWYL title, the last complete season prior to the pandemic. “This week it’s making sure you’re dotting your I’s and crossing your T’s and getting yourself ready for a playoff run, just controlling the things you can control.”
And with that, each coach will rely on a host of talented players, something Mills feels has been nurtured from a young age — and often times spearheaded under their own roof.
“I think baseball is so competitive in Bakersfield right now, what we’re getting these days is we have a bunch of fathers that played collegiate baseball that are coaching their kids at a young age,” Mills said. “So we are getting more seasoned players at the high school level than we ever had before. And that’s a tribute to the fathers that have been coaching these guys at a young age group. I think that’s why baseball is so competitive and it’s only going to get stronger and stronger in Bakersfield.”
Showers isn’t sure how the influx of talent came to be, but he recognizes that it is here just the same.
“I kind of want to say that it’s because they play so much, but I’ve got kind of mixed feelings about playing a lot and travel ball and giving kids a break,” Showers said. “I think we’re just kind of in a cycle right now. A good cycle where we have a lot of talent at the same age in this town. And I don’t expect it to stay that way. I don’t. I think this is just a special group of kids between the ages of 15 and 17.”
And the result is plenty of parity, but in the last six years, there’s always been at least one team that’s stood out from the rest. Prior to the Patriots league crown in 2019, Stockdale went a combined 40-5 in winning three straight SWYL titles (2016-18), Centennial was 14-1 the year before and Frontier was 13-2 in 2014. The last time there was a three-way battle for first place was in 2013 when the Mustangs and Golden Hawks tied for the championship at 10-5, with Liberty a game back at 9-6.
“The previous years it was really similar to this, everything was really tight going into the last week,” Durham said. “Stockdale had that run where they won three straight league titles, along with a Valley title, which they kind of separated themselves for a little while. But outside of that window of that class that came through Stockdale, it’s been pretty tight.”
And that takes plenty of talent. There are 12 SWYL players that have already committed to Division-I schools.
“If you just collectively look at the commits that we have,” Showers said. “There’s way more commits than there has been in the past. I can’t remember ever, this league being this good, with so many good players. Unless I have a bad memory, I sure think it’s the best that we’ve had.”
Liberty, with seniors Kaleb Dickey (USC) and Jacob Tobias (Arizona State), and juniors Cutter Coffey (Arizona) and Owen May (CSUB) and sophomore Brady Reynolds (Stanford) has one of the more potent lineups the area has seen in recent memory.
“Liberty has the toughest lineup that I can remember seeing in this town, ever,” Showers said. “And I’d be willing to say Liberty’s lineup, offensively, swing the bats, are as good as anybody up north. I don’t foresee a Clovis school having a more scary lineup than Liberty. That’s their strength.”
Showers’ Stockdale squad also has five Division-I commits, starting with his all-junior double-play combo up the middle where shortstop Austin Charles and second baseman Adolph Sykes have each committed to UC Santa Barbara. Sophomores Ryan Featherston (Oregon) and Ruben Rodriguez (San Diego State, and junior Adam Enyart (St. Mary’s) are also earmarked to D-I schools.
That competitive play has helped create a group of battle-tested teams, and the coaches hope that translates into a playoff run.
“The great thing about playing competitive baseball games is that it puts you in pressure situations,” Mills said. “And sometimes you’re going to have some success and sometimes you’re not. But in the game of baseball, it’s the people that control their emotions and learn from their failures and move forward. Those are the types of things that are more beneficial to us this season in the SWYL because every game is so tight. I mean we all have four losses at the top of the league and that’s saying something about the competitive balance from top to bottom.”