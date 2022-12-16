Surveying the Big West field in women's basketball

The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team began this season as an enigma, and the six games it's played so far — fewer than any other team in the Big West Conference — have provided little clarity, with key players missing time due to injury.
For most other teams around the league, though, the picture is a lot clearer. Ahead of CSUB's Big West opener against UC Riverside on Dec. 29, here's some broad information on the rest of the conference.
UC Irvine (6-2, CSUB plays away Dec. 31, at home March 4): UCI is possibly the most offensively balanced team in the conference, with no single player averaging more than 11.3 points, but an overall output of 66.6 per game. The Anteaters pair that with the Big West’s top defense. Nyagoa Kony has 14 blocks off the bench, and Diaba Konate and Nikki Tom are both top-five in steals to help lead the Anteaters to one of the nation’s best turnover margins. They’ll need to keep it up against stronger competition, but UCI has a chance to exceed its sixth-place preseason projection.
UC Santa Barbara (6-3, away Jan. 11, home Jan. 21): At one point on Dec. 3, the Gauchos led UCLA 22-4. They eventually lost that lead, but have pulled off several impressive wins already this year, including 64-49 over Loyola Marymount and 102-96 over Southern Utah in triple overtime. UCSB has a strong candidate for top player in the conference in Ila Lane, who is already averaging nearly a double-double and shooting more than 60 percent while doing it. Senior guard Alexis Tucker posted the Big West’s best scoring performance of the year with 29 points against Southern Utah. Alyssa Marin leads the conference in assists.
Cal State Fullerton (4-3, home Jan. 16, away Feb. 25): Even with star freshman Lily Wahinekapu leaving for Hawaii, the Titans are not short on offensive options. Returners Fujika Nimmo and Una Jovanovic are both among the top five scorers in the conference. Gabi Vidmar is a strong outside shooter, and she and center Ashlee Lewis both average over six rebounds per game. Vidmar is also an impressive second in the nation in steals per game, with 4.1.
Long Beach State (4-3, away Feb. 11, home March 2): The Beach is neck and neck with UCSB for the top Big West spot in NCAA NET rating. So far, Long Beach State is a well-balanced team — third in scoring offense, third in scoring defense — forming a high-powered trio by pairing returnee Kiarra Hamilton-Fisher with transfers Malia Bambrick and Tori Harris. The Beach has length all over the court and has not started a player shorter than 5-foot-10 yet this season. Despite that, it ranks last in the Big West in team rebounds.
UC Davis (4-5, home Jan. 7, away Jan. 26): A new-look squad replete with underclasswomen and transfers has become the Evanne Turner show. The junior guard was already a strong outside scorer but currently leads the conference in points per game with 17.3, shooting at a greater volume than anyone else in the league. The Aggies have posted average overall stats on offense and defense, but have lacked the firepower to take down even opponents like Saint Mary’s and Wyoming so far.
Cal Poly (3-5, away Jan. 5, home Feb. 15): What a way to start Shanele Stires’ tenure as head coach — the Mustangs played No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Stanford in the span of one week. Cal Poly was picked to finish 10th in the conference, but the Mustangs, who have already beaten Fresno State and San Jose State, could have the horses to exceed that mark. Sophomore guard Annika Shah put up 20 points in an overtime loss to Northern Arizona. However, Cal Poly is lagging behind in rebounding and has spent only 35 minutes this season with a player taller than 6-foot-1 on the court.
UC San Diego (2-5, away Jan. 14, home Feb. 4): Any discussion of this year’s Tritons begins with Sydney Brown, who is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to make UCSD one of the top teams on the glass in the Big West. Dynamic guard Julia Macabuhay was voted to the preseason all-conference team but hasn’t put up the numbers or earned the minutes to justify that inclusion just yet. Colorado School of Mines transfer Denali Pinto shone with 17 points in her debut and hasn’t played again since. This team will likely take a firmer shape as the year progresses.
UC Riverside (2-6, home Dec. 29, away Feb. 2): No UC Riverside player averages double-digit points per game, and the Highlanders are in a tight race with CSUB for the lowest-powered offense in the conference so far. On the plus side, they allow just 62 points per game, though that has yielded a single 2-point win over a Division I school. Junior forward Matehya Bryant is on a hot streak with back-to-back 18-point double-doubles against Long Island and Pepperdine.
CSUN (1-7, away Feb. 9, home Feb. 23): The arrow is pointing up for the Matadors after they earned their first win, 97-90 over Seattle U, lifted by a pair of familiar contributors in Tess Amundsen (28 points) and Jordyn Jackson (27). The sixth-year senior Amundsen has a reputation as one of the conference’s top sharpshooters, leading CSUN to the Big West’s top three-point percentage. Each of the Matadors’ top six players in minutes per game return from last season’s ninth-place campaign.
Hawaii (1-7, home Jan. 28, away Feb. 20): The Rainbow Wahine, who made the NCAA Tournament last year on the strength of Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell, have taken a beating from some high-level teams like Stanford, but then they also have underwhelming losses to Portland and Lipscomb. The pieces are there — Hawaii retains Daejah Phillips, the sophomore guard who helped it escape CSUB in last year’s conference tournament, and added Wahinekapu as a transfer from Cal State Fullerton. Kallin Spiller is one of the conference’s top rebounders, averaging 8.4 boards per game. It just hasn’t come together yet.