Streaky Stockdale suffers first league loss at home against Centennial

Down 2-1 after three up-and-down sets against the Centennial Golden Hawks Tuesday night, the Stockdale Mustangs finally found their rhythm. They opened the fourth set leading 6-0 with kills from Viena Perier and Sophie Schonauer and punctuated the run with an ace from captain Morgan Cole.
But as quickly as Stockdale (19-9) found the momentum, it evaporated. After a prolonged stoppage to discuss the legitimacy of an attacking error by Bree Lewis (which was ultimately nullified), Centennial (15-6-1) went on the offensive, outscoring the Mustangs 25-11, including 13 combined kills from seniors Nariah and Nya Prescott, to take the decisive set and seal the 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17 victory.
"I definitely think our mentality was just knowing that we had the talent to be able to take the match," Centennial coach Holly Russell said, "and just having that confidence goes a long way."
For a Stockdale team that came back in each of three sets against Frontier last Tuesday, it was another oddly paced, inconsistent performance.
"Volleyball is a game of emotion," coach Maria Collatz said. "It's a game of back-and-forth, and the sooner you can counter them attacking, the less the streaks are going to be.
"I have firm belief that they're going to continue to get better at that, and when we need it they're going to be able to do it."
Centennial began the game with a 12-3 lead in the first set, a margin that barely wavered. Stockdale cut it to five points at 22-17 thanks to a block and a pair of kills from Perier. However, the Golden Hawks sealed the set after a Mustangs error and an ace from Nya Prescott when Perier's return on a tip by Analisa Alexander drifted backwards harmlessly, ending the set.
The Golden Hawks opened the second set with a 7-1 lead and looked ready to coast to victory before they started getting sloppy. Stockdale earned 10 points in the second set just from the Golden Hawks hitting the ball out of play. Combined with attacking production from Cole and Perier and aces by Lewis and Kamryn Henderson, these errors allowed the Mustangs to take their first lead at 19-18 en route to a tight 26-24 victory.
For Russell, the second set exemplifies a key area of improvement for Centennial.
"Taking three-set matches, that's something that we really need to work on," she said, "so I think that having that goal of being efficient is going to be huge for us in the conference."
Stockdale began the third set with its first early lead, going up 7-3 behind three kills for Cole and two for Perier, but the Mustangs started to spin their wheels offensively, getting blocked twice and failing to record another kill until they trailed 12-10, en route to a 25-22 loss.
And the fourth set was a reprise of the third. Nya Prescott racked up kills for Centennial from the same spot on the left side just in front of the net, mixing in spikes with well-placed shots and tips at a variety of angles. After the Mustangs surrendered their 6-0 lead, they struggled to get back into the game, which ended 25-17 on a service error by Schonauer and a net violation by Cole.
It was a series of lapses demonstrating what Collatz called a lack of "intensity" on Stockdale's part.
"We've done some amazing things," she said. "So I know it's in there. It's just a matter of manufacturing it all the time."
Next up, Stockdale travels to face Liberty, and Centennial hosts Garces. Both games are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday.