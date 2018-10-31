The Bakersfield Condors fell to the Stockton Heat on Wednesday night, 4-3, in Stockton.
The Heat were powered by three second period goals — Kerby Rychel, Spencer Foo and Ryan Lomberg all lit the lamp for Stockton, as the Heat took a 3-2 lead.
They extended the advantage to 4-2 when Andrew Mangiapane scored 4:35 into the third period.
Bakersfield went ahead 1-0 in the first period on a Caleb Jones goal. The Condors went up 2-1 in the second, when Josh Currie scored 18 seconds after Rychel tied things up.
Currie added another goal with under a minute remaining in the third period.
The Condors are 3-4-0-0 on the year while Stockton is 4-4-1-0. Bakersfield will take the ice again Saturday at home against the Texas Stars.
