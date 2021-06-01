Stockdale's Han, Taft's Wells finish 1-2 in area girls golf tournament

Stockdale junior Iris Han shot a two-under 70 to win the Central Section Area Girls Golf Championship on Tuesday at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course.
Han, the 2019 BVarsity girls golfer of the year, finished a shot better than Taft senior Macayla Wells. More importantly, the two finishes placed them in good position to advance to Monday’s Central Section championships at Madera Country Club. The boys Individual Central Section Golf Championship will be Tuesday at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
In addition to Han and Wells, three other area girls golfers medaled and are in contention to advance. Centennial senior Jaidyn Eldridge was 11th with an 82, Liberty senior Katelyn Debuskey was 14th with a 85 and Bakersfield Christian sophomore Kendall Chao finished 15th with an 86. Taft’s Trenadee Price did not medal, but her 91 gives her an outside chance of advancing.
In boys play, Garces' Giancarlo Sacco finished third with a 73, two shots better than fifth-place Spencer Cole from Taft. Foothill’s Braden Guerrero was eighth with a 78, while the Rams’ Aidan Sorci medaled with a 14th-place finish (82). Bryan Deck of Independence and Russel Sprague of Centennial each shot an 85 and are still in contention to play in next week's section tournament.
Scores in this tournament will be merged with competitors in the Division 2-3 boys and girls championships held Wednesday and Thursday. The top 25 and ties will advance to the Individual Section final as long as they shoot the qualifying score. The boys' qualifying score is 85 and the girls' qualifying score is 95. The area tournament featured only competitors who are not on qualifying teams in Division 1, 2 or 3.