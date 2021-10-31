Stockdale's Han opens defense of Central Section girls golf championships at Kern River GC; 16 other area golfers to compete on Monday

Seventeen area girls golfers will be in the 80-person field at Kern River Golf Course for the Central Section championships starting Monday at 10 a.m.
Stockdale’s Iris Han, the two-time defending champion, will be in action, starting her round in the shotgun start on the 18th hole, along with Frontier’s Faith Hamstreet.
Garces’ team, featuring Julia Hernandez, Malia Giumarra, Anjelika Stevens, Tara Miller, Hailey Shaw and Ivana Escobar will open play holes six through 10, respectively.
Stockdale’s Jacquelyn Paradise and Ryder Hale from Liberty will start on the 14th hole, with Centennial’s Taylor Eldridge and Kendall Chao from Bakersfield Christian on the 15th.
Other local golfers in action include: Amelia Desmarais from Stockdale, Kali and Meah Figueroa from Bakersfield High and Frontier’s Allison Bailey and Maci Mills.