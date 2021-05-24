Stockdale's Han, five others advance to Area girls golf championships; Frontier, Garces, BHS qualify as teams

Stockdale’s Iris Han shot a 70 to take low-score honors to highlight Monday’s South Yosemite Conference Girls Golf Championships at Haggerty-North Kern Golf Course.
Han, the reigning BVarsity girls golfer of the year, was one of 22 golfers to qualify for next week’s Central Section area championships at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course.
Garces’ Julianna Escobedo had the next lowest round with a 77 to help the Rams qualify to compete as a team in Tuesday’s Division tournament. She will be joined by teammates Julia Hernandez (96), Hailey Shaw (97), and Tara Miller and Bella Burks (101).
Frontier had the low-team score and will also compete in the Division I tournament on Tuesday. Faith Hamstreet shot an 80, with Maci Mills (81) and Alison Bailey (82) close behind. McKenzie Dalrymple (86), Kendal Blunt (96) and Madison Highfill (119) round out the Titans’ squad.
In addition to Han, five other golfers qualified for the Division I tournament as individuals. Bakersfield Christian’s Kendall Chao (88), Centennial’s Jaaidyn (87) and Taylor Eldridge (93), Kennadee Stilson from Tehachapi (92) and Liberty’s Kaatelyn Debuskey (90) will also compete in the event.
Bakersfield High qualified for Wednesday’s Division II tournament. Kali (86) and Meah Figueroa (90) had the low rounds for the Drillers, followed by Elyse Wong (100), Sidney Lovan (108) and Crystal Ramirez (128).