Stockdale, Wasco move into this week's MaxPreps Central Section football Top-25

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Fresno-Central (4-0)—Ranked 27th in state by MaxPreps.
2. Clovis-Buchanan (3-1)—Ranked 29th in state by MaxPreps.
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (4-0)—Ranked 36th in state by MaxPreps.
4. Clovis (4-1)—Ranked 88th in state by MaxPreps.
5. Garces (3-2)—Ranked 89th in state by MaxPreps.
6. Liberty (3-2)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.
7. Fresno-Bullard (2-3)
8. Clovis East (4-0)
9. Hanford (2-0)
10. Centennial (4-0)
11. Frontier (3-1)
12. Clovis North (3-2)
13. Kingsburg (3-1)
14. Clovis West (3-2)
15. SLO-Mission Prep (3-0)
16. Lemoore (3-1)
17. Tulare Western (3-1)
18. Stockdale (3-0)
19. Sanger (2-2)
20. Bakersfield (0-3)
21. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (4-1)
22. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (1-3)
23. Fresno-Washington Union (1-2)
24. Bishop Union (4-0)
25. Wasco (4-0)
MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Garces (2-2)—Ranked 89th in state by MaxPreps.
2. Liberty (3-1)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.
3. Centennial (4-0)
4. Frontier (3-1)
5. Stockdale (3-0)
6. Bakersfield (0-3)
7. Wasco (4-0)
8. Bakersfield Christian (2-2)
9. Kennedy (4-1)
10. West (4-0)
11. Highland (4-1)
12. Ridgeview (0-4)
13. Foothill (4-0)
14. Tehachapi (2-3)
15. Shafter (2-2)
16. South (2-2)
17. Independence (0-5)
18. Taft (2-1)
19. Delano (3-1)
20. North (1-2)