Stockdale, Wasco move into this week's MaxPreps Central Section football Top-25

2-VSM_5850

Stockdale's Aaron Charles (5) wraps up Donan Benavente (22) for a huge loss during Friday's non-league game against Visalia-El Diamante. The Mustangs improved to 3-0 with a 27-0 victory and are ranked 18th in this week's MaxPreps Central Section football Top-25.

 Luis Santoyo / For The Californian

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Fresno-Central (4-0)—Ranked 27th in state by MaxPreps.

2. Clovis-Buchanan (3-1)—Ranked 29th in state by MaxPreps.

3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (4-0)—Ranked 36th in state by MaxPreps.

4. Clovis (4-1)—Ranked 88th in state by MaxPreps.

5. Garces (3-2)—Ranked 89th in state by MaxPreps.

6. Liberty (3-2)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.

7. Fresno-Bullard (2-3)

8. Clovis East (4-0)

9. Hanford (2-0)

10. Centennial (4-0)

11. Frontier (3-1)

12. Clovis North (3-2)

13. Kingsburg (3-1)

14. Clovis West (3-2)

15. SLO-Mission Prep (3-0)

16. Lemoore (3-1)

17. Tulare Western (3-1)

18. Stockdale (3-0)

19. Sanger (2-2)

20. Bakersfield (0-3)

21. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (4-1)

22. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (1-3)

23. Fresno-Washington Union (1-2)

24. Bishop Union (4-0)

25. Wasco (4-0)

MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Garces (2-2)—Ranked 89th in state by MaxPreps.

2. Liberty (3-1)—Ranked 95th in state by MaxPreps.

3. Centennial (4-0)

4. Frontier (3-1)

5. Stockdale (3-0)

6. Bakersfield (0-3)

7. Wasco (4-0)

8. Bakersfield Christian (2-2)

9. Kennedy (4-1)

10. West (4-0)

11. Highland (4-1)

12. Ridgeview (0-4)

13. Foothill (4-0)

14. Tehachapi (2-3)

15. Shafter (2-2)

16. South (2-2)

17. Independence (0-5)

18. Taft (2-1)

19. Delano (3-1)

20. North (1-2)

